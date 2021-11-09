Sessegnon in: The best combined Fulham XI from the last 5 years – Do you agree?

Fulham are flying at the moment and will be eager to get this latest international break out of the way as soon as possible so they can get back to their promotion surge.

The Whites have been superb in recent weeks, scoring goals for fun, recording clean sheets with relative ease and winning game after game to really make a statement over their top two credentials.

Indeed, they’ve got a squad that is the envy of most of the Championship and, that said, we’re taking a look at how many of the players now would get into a combined XI over the last five years…

Aleksandar Mitrovic is a no brainer up front, particularly for his regular Championship Golden Boot winning displays.

Behind him, Ryan Sessegnon would surely have continued to flourish as a top talent at the club whilst Bobby Decordova-Reid has become a reliable presence in attack and Harry Wilson has shown all the qualities he’s got so far this season that make him one of the best in the league.

In midfield, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa might not have always shown his very best qualities and might be a contentious call but last season in the Premier League he looked very much at home and he has excelled in La Liga and Serie A before – on talent alone it’s hard to overlook him.

Alongside him we’ve gone with Tom Cairney who has seen it all in the last five years and provided quality throughout, though players like Jean Michael Seri, Harrison Reed, Stefan Johansen and Kevin McDonald all deserve credit too.

In defence, Antonee Robinson is an excellent left-back whilst Joachim Andersen and Tosin Adarabioyo forged a strong partnership at times last season in the Premier League.

On the right, we’ve got Ryan Fredericks who was a real force both offensive and defensively speaking with his blistering pace, though Kenny Tete certainly runs him close.

In goal, Marek Rodak is a quality goalkeeper but Alphonse Areola is perhaps an extra cut above and he shades it.

There’s been some top players for Fulham in recent years, though, and some are unlucky to miss out – who would make your team?

