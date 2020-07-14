‘Seriously’, ‘No thanks’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to fresh managerial contender

According to D3D4 Football, Bristol City have made Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton their number one target to replace Lee Johnson.

The Robins are on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Johnson last week, following a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City.

That defeat was their fourth on the spin since the season’s restart, and after seeing their play-off hopes diminish under the 39-year-old, the club decided that it was time to part ways.

Do these 11 celebrities support Bristol City or not?

1 of 11 Jack Whitehall is a Bristol City supporter - True or false? True False

Now, it is said that Bristol City have made Lincoln boss Michael Appleton their prime target to replace Johnson at Ashton Gate, as per D3D4 Football.

Appleton has only been in charge of the Imps since September, where he replaced Danny Cowley following the latter’s move to Huddersfield Town.

Appleton steadied the ship at Lincoln, winning nine out of 29 games in charge and guiding the Imps to 16th in the Sky Bet League One table before the season was curtailed.

The 44-year-old has endured spells in charge of Portsmouth, Blackburn, Blackpool and Oxford United in the past, however the current Bristol City job would surely be the biggest of his career thus far.

CEO Mark Ashton has worked closely with Appleton at Oxford before, with D3D4 Football now claiming that he is now their main target to succeed Johnson.

Here, then, we take a look at City fans’ reactions to this news…

Highly doubt he's our 'no.1 target'… Probably being looked at as he has previously worked with Ashton though — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) July 13, 2020

Seriously 😐 nothing against MA – but won’t inspire majority.. And has he achieved more than LJ.. Also when connection is made with Ashton- then definitely be ‘jobs for boys’ all over social media.. — Richard Bailey (@exiledwurzel) July 13, 2020

And he took Lincoln City to the giddy lower heights of division 1.. I am sure there are better candidates 👍🏻 — Richard Bailey (@exiledwurzel) July 13, 2020

No thanks — Keith Farrow (@plod1956) July 13, 2020

Cheap option again if true….. — Alex Muz (@AlexMuz3) July 13, 2020

No thanks, another puppet to be controlled by smarmy slimy Ashton 😡 — Steve Jones (@bcfcjoner) July 13, 2020

That’s the most underwhelming news so far even worse than the Lee Johnson appointment — msfl fixsec (@MsflF) July 13, 2020

I don't think so — #RejoinEU (@SecretSam999) July 13, 2020