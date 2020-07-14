Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Seriously’, ‘No thanks’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to fresh managerial contender

According to D3D4 Football, Bristol City have made Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton their number one target to replace Lee Johnson.

The Robins are on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Johnson last week, following a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City.

That defeat was their fourth on the spin since the season’s restart, and after seeing their play-off hopes diminish under the 39-year-old, the club decided that it was time to part ways.

Now, it is said that Bristol City have made Lincoln boss Michael Appleton their prime target to replace Johnson at Ashton Gate, as per D3D4 Football.

Appleton has only been in charge of the Imps since September, where he replaced Danny Cowley following the latter’s move to Huddersfield Town.

Appleton steadied the ship at Lincoln, winning nine out of 29 games in charge and guiding the Imps to 16th in the Sky Bet League One table before the season was curtailed.

The 44-year-old has endured spells in charge of Portsmouth, Blackburn, Blackpool and Oxford United in the past, however the current Bristol City job would surely be the biggest of his career thus far.

CEO Mark Ashton has worked closely with Appleton at Oxford before, with D3D4 Football now claiming that he is now their main target to succeed Johnson.

Here, then, we take a look at City fans’ reactions to this news…


