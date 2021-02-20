Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Seriously?’ – Many Swansea fans left unimpressed as Steve Cooper makes key selection decision

Published

2 hours ago

on

Swansea City are back in action today, travelling to West Yorkshire to take on Huddersfield Town. 

Steve Cooper’s side are well in contention for automatic promotion this season, but three points this afternoon are important as the race for the top-two gathers pace.

A midweek win over Nottingham Forest came late, but Cooper has retained faith with the same starting XI that beat the Reds.

That means it is Freddie Woodman in goal again, with Marc Guehi, Ryan Bennett and Kyle Naughton in defence.

Jake Bidwell and Connor Roberts will play as wing-backs, with Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton and Conor Hourihane in the midfield.

Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe lead the line, much to the disappointment of many Swansea fans. They want to see more of Jordan Morris, who is named amongst the substitutes this evening.

That’s the bulk of the message coming from the Swansea fans in wake of the team news emerging in Huddersfield.

We dive into some reaction here…


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Leeds United fan and proud to have reported on their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Seriously?’ – Many Swansea fans left unimpressed as Steve Cooper makes key selection decision

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: