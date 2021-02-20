‘Seriously?’ – Many Swansea fans left unimpressed as Steve Cooper makes key selection decision

Swansea City are back in action today, travelling to West Yorkshire to take on Huddersfield Town.

Steve Cooper’s side are well in contention for automatic promotion this season, but three points this afternoon are important as the race for the top-two gathers pace.

A midweek win over Nottingham Forest came late, but Cooper has retained faith with the same starting XI that beat the Reds.

⚠️ 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜 ⚠️ Here's how the #Swans line up for this afternoon’s match 🆚 @htafc… ▪️Unchanged from Wednesday. In association with @SwanseaUni 🎓 pic.twitter.com/EPavhLUcwK — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 20, 2021

That means it is Freddie Woodman in goal again, with Marc Guehi, Ryan Bennett and Kyle Naughton in defence.

Jake Bidwell and Connor Roberts will play as wing-backs, with Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton and Conor Hourihane in the midfield.

Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe lead the line, much to the disappointment of many Swansea fans. They want to see more of Jordan Morris, who is named amongst the substitutes this evening.

That’s the bulk of the message coming from the Swansea fans in wake of the team news emerging in Huddersfield.

We dive into some reaction here…

Any danger of bringing Morris on to start or shall we just end up calling him another Gyokeres because he's given no opportunities to start. Team needs freshening up. Manning and Smith too. — daniel (@danieldavj83196) February 20, 2021

I cannot believe we are going to flog the same horse again today. Against Forest we were crying out for a bit more courage in our play and Cooper has done the Steady Eddie again. Morris and Arriola need some action and freshening us up won't do any harm. — Chris Eames (@the2econdcoming) February 20, 2021

Seriously? Maybe give Lowe a rest and start Morris? Has the pace and ability to spread the defense out. He has earned the right for a start. Give him a full shift and see what he can do. — Dylan Hughes (@The_Kingpin28) February 20, 2021

No dhanda , no Morris and no cabango:( — Kai Hopkins🦢 (@KaiHopkins15) February 20, 2021

Why have we brought in two MLS all stars to bench them every game — luke (@lukedavs_) February 20, 2021

Needs to freshen things up imo. Looked leggy lately. Morris has to start more games. — Fisher (@Joee_Fisher) February 20, 2021

What does Morris have to do to start like. Love Lowe but Morris is due a start — Gammon 👑 (@TheWelshGammon) February 20, 2021

Give Morris a chance, he can’t do any worse than Lowe and Ayew — Cody Noonan (@cody_noonan) February 20, 2021