“Seriously looking” – Wolves and Tottenham’s stance revealed ahead of potential transfer move for Bristol City player

Wolves and Tottenham are ‘seriously’ keen on Bristol City’s Alex Scott, although rival Premier League clubs are cooling their interest in the midfielder.

The 19-year-old has been a regular for the Robins this season and his impressive form had prompted speculation that he could leave Ashton Gate at the start of the year, but that didn’t happen.

Nevertheless, it seems inevitable Scott will depart when the upcoming window opens and reporter Ben Jacobs gave an update on the many top-flight clubs who are keeping tabs on the teenager, who enhanced his reputation with a strong display against Manchester City in the FA Cup at the end of February.

“Alex Scott expected to leave Bristol City this summer, as revealed in December. Concrete proposals arrived in January, but Bristol City held out for near-double what suitors wanted. Going to take around £25m. Wolves and Tottenham very seriously looking. Newcastle one to watch.

“West Ham and Leicester also tracking. Bournemouth (Scott was at their academy) interest has cooled. Leeds were in the mix, but Jesse Marsch a part of that. Several Premier League clubs are going to try for Scott for sure come summer.”

Scott’s immediate focus will be on helping Nigel Pearson’s side, who are back in action on Saturday when they take on Blackpool.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that clubs are looking at Scott because he is a quality player who has the potential to star in the Premier League and go on to represent England.

So, Bristol City fans will be pleased to see the club are seemingly standing firm on their £25m valuation and the level of interest means they should be able to benefit from a bidding war.

Ultimately, Scott is going to have a big decision to make in the summer and it will be intriguing to see where he decides to go for his next step.

