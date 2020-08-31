Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Seriously good business’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to potential key player departure

Premier League side Sheffield United have reportedly set their sights on signing Reading forward Yakou Meite, according to Football Insider.

The Ivory Coast international was in great form for the Royals in the last campaign, as he netted 17 goals in all competitions and helped Reading to a mid-table finish.

Since joining from Paris Saint-Germain he has slowly worked himself up through the Reading ranks and is now one of the first names on the team-sheet for the Berkshire based club.

Meite has never played at Premier League level, but at the age of 24, he still has time to improve and develop with his peak years coming in the near future.

It would be unlikely for Reading to accept a small bid from Sheffield United for the forward, although he may want a move to the top-flight.

Here’s how Royals supporters reacted to the news that Meite could be on his way out…

