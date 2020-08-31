‘Seriously good business’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to potential key player departure

Premier League side Sheffield United have reportedly set their sights on signing Reading forward Yakou Meite, according to Football Insider.

The Ivory Coast international was in great form for the Royals in the last campaign, as he netted 17 goals in all competitions and helped Reading to a mid-table finish.

Since joining from Paris Saint-Germain he has slowly worked himself up through the Reading ranks and is now one of the first names on the team-sheet for the Berkshire based club.

Meite has never played at Premier League level, but at the age of 24, he still has time to improve and develop with his peak years coming in the near future.

It would be unlikely for Reading to accept a small bid from Sheffield United for the forward, although he may want a move to the top-flight.

Here’s how Royals supporters reacted to the news that Meite could be on his way out…

My god, if we got anywhere near 10m for Meite then that would be some seriously good business. Personally think it would be more like 2-3m realistically. I'd much rather lose him than Swift but he's still a useful option. Dai might be a fan of him but will Paunović?? #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) August 31, 2020

Not sure why so many people would be happy to sell Méïté. 31 goals in 100 games is impressive, considering he often plays out on the wing. To add perspective, Jobi got 16 goals in over 200 games. GMac got 27 goals in just under 300 games. #readingfc — Ed Ryding (@EdRyding) August 31, 2020

technically and tactically inept but has a crazy knack for scoring goals. Worth a punt for someone but wouldn’t have said Wilder & Sheffield United would be a good fit. £10M minimum #readingfc https://t.co/49OipcYP5H — P_GMedia (@P_GMedia) August 31, 2020

Yakou Meite’s first touch (or lack of) is one of the reasons why a move to the Premier League is highly unlikely to happen anytime soon. 😂 #readingfc https://t.co/jzuRgpApGh — Jacob Potter (@pott95) August 31, 2020

12-15 mil and I think that’s a very good deal 😂. Still young , long contract and scores goals. #readingfc https://t.co/M6q7nr6YAl — cameron macken (@ronniemac93) August 31, 2020

If this is true, I can’t help but feel this would be a good move for Yaks and #ReadingFC. He played very well against Sheff U in the FA cup, and with 16 goals last season it makes him a decent acquisition for them on paper. Missing the first 3 games of the season will mean that https://t.co/qDjwaCFkRf — Eddie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@EddieRFC7) August 31, 2020

18 mil him and swift — Andrew Wiles (@AndrewW73752283) August 31, 2020