‘Seriously’, ‘Fed up’ – These Birmingham City fans react as XI vs Luton announced

Birmingham City face Luton Town this afternoon as they look to pick up their second league win of the season.

🔵📋 TEAM | #LUTBIR! Brought to you by @BoyleSports. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 21, 2021

Lee Bowyer’s side have picked up a respectable four points from three tough opening fixtures, but they were beaten 2-0 at St. Andrew’s by Bournemouth last time out with the visitors getting two late goals.

Therefore, the boss has decided to make changes for the clash at Kenilworth Road, with Ivan Sunjic and Scott Hogan coming into the XI, as Gary Gardner and Jonathan Leko drop to the bench.

Whilst most fans understand the decision to freshen up the midfield and attack after the midweek game, many are surprised that Ivan Sanchez has been overlooked considering the quality that he has, and they are mystified as to why he isn’t getting many opportunities.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from a section of the support on Twitter…

Unpopular opinion but Leko should be in over hogan as he’s the only striker to manage a shot on target this season — Olly 💙 (@Coatesollyv2) August 21, 2021

No Sanchez again!? — Matt Chance (@_chancey_) August 21, 2021

Seriously what does Sanchez have to do to get a start🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Ryley Hickin (@RyleyHickin) August 21, 2021

Sanchez needs to be given a chance. — JayWalton💪🏾 (@Waltonnn_5) August 21, 2021

What has sanchez got to do to start ffs, I’m fed up of hogan — Benjamin Pike (@BenjaminPike15) August 21, 2021

Good team. really happy with that. Still wish sanchez would feature — Adam Stott (@Adamstott04) August 21, 2021

Hogan needs to leave the club – Villa knew what they were doing offloading him to us — Snow (@WarriorsSnow) August 21, 2021