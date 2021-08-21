Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Seriously’, ‘Fed up’ – These Birmingham City fans react as XI vs Luton announced

Published

4 mins ago

on

Birmingham City face Luton Town this afternoon as they look to pick up their second league win of the season.

Lee Bowyer’s side have picked up a respectable four points from three tough opening fixtures, but they were beaten 2-0 at St. Andrew’s by Bournemouth last time out with the visitors getting two late goals.

Therefore, the boss has decided to make changes for the clash at Kenilworth Road, with Ivan Sunjic and Scott Hogan coming into the XI, as Gary Gardner and Jonathan Leko drop to the bench.

Whilst most fans understand the decision to freshen up the midfield and attack after the midweek game, many are surprised that Ivan Sanchez has been overlooked considering the quality that he has, and they are mystified as to why he isn’t getting many opportunities.

