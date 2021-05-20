Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

'Seriously excited', 'A little gem' – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans respond to starlet's performance during Lincoln City v Sunderland

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest may have a star on their hands following another splendid performance.

Brennan Johnson is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the EFL and he certainly showed his quality during Wednesday night’s play-off semi-final victory over Sunderland – a game which Lincoln City won 2-0.

The 19-year-old has spent the full season on loan with the Imps and has really showed his quality during that time, scoring 13 and creating 13 goals in 45 appearances for the club.

Johnson’s latest perhaps wasn’t a classic against Sunderland, but it was certainly the result of hard work, pressing and a real desire to win back the ball – something which has got Forest supporters feeling very excited.

While securing promotion for Lincoln City is the immediate target, there’s no doubt that Johnson will be challenging for a place in Chris Hughton’s side next season, and taking to Twitter, supporters could barely contain their anticipation as they look forward to seeing the young starlet in the flesh.


