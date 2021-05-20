‘Seriously excited’, ‘A little gem’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans respond to starlet’s performance during Lincoln City v Sunderland

Nottingham Forest may have a star on their hands following another splendid performance.

Brennan Johnson is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the EFL and he certainly showed his quality during Wednesday night’s play-off semi-final victory over Sunderland – a game which Lincoln City won 2-0.

The 19-year-old has spent the full season on loan with the Imps and has really showed his quality during that time, scoring 13 and creating 13 goals in 45 appearances for the club.

Johnson’s latest perhaps wasn’t a classic against Sunderland, but it was certainly the result of hard work, pressing and a real desire to win back the ball – something which has got Forest supporters feeling very excited.

While securing promotion for Lincoln City is the immediate target, there’s no doubt that Johnson will be challenging for a place in Chris Hughton’s side next season, and taking to Twitter, supporters could barely contain their anticipation as they look forward to seeing the young starlet in the flesh.

I am seriously excited to see what Brennan Johnson can do in a Forest shirt next season 😄👌 Still think we need to be prioritising signing a striker with a proven track record of bagging goals in the champ, not going to come cheap but, for me, that's vital #NFFC — Sam Crawford (@s_redmist) May 20, 2021

Can't wait to see Brennan Johnson back in Garibaldi red next season, this loan has done wonders for his development #nffc https://t.co/1ZmRbnzkAG — kev Clifford (@KevClifford) May 19, 2021

So excited for Brennan Johnson next season #nffc — Allan Pritchard (@allan__85) May 19, 2021

Brennan Johnson is a very exciting prospect isn’t he? Can’t wait to see him back at the world famous City Ground next season #nffc — Trevor Smith (@MrSmithInNotts) May 19, 2021

Brennan johnson already under massive pressure to perform when he comes back to many #nffc resting there hopes on him,we gotta be very patient and get behind him,not get on his back if he has a few quiet games,! — captains log (@kirkyboy79) May 19, 2021

Brennan Johnson, A little gem, and he's ours 😍 #nffc — ᄃЯΛIG ↗️ (@Craig74Davies) May 19, 2021

Brennan Johnson you absolute beauty I cannot wait to see you in the Garibaldi #Imps #NFFC #SAFC — Oli Brady (@bradyo2) May 19, 2021