Cardiff City

‘Seriously embarrassing’, ‘It’s not working’ – These Cardiff City fans slam key figure after latest loss

Cardiff City lost for a fourth game in a row in all competitions as they were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup today.

Even though the league will be the priority for Neil Harris, the Bluebirds chief selected a strong side for the tie, but an early Lyle Taylor goal was enough to give the hosts the victory.

As you would expect, the latest defeat has heaped the pressure on the former Millwall boss, who was expected to have Cardiff competing for promotion this season. Instead, they sit 15th in the Championship and are now out of the FA Cup.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that fans of the Welsh side are running out of patience with their manager, with many upset with the style of play as well as the results.

Here we look at some of the comments about the manager following the defeat today…


ScoopDragon Football News Network

