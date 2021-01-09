‘Seriously embarrassing’, ‘It’s not working’ – These Cardiff City fans slam key figure after latest loss

Cardiff City lost for a fourth game in a row in all competitions as they were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup today.

Even though the league will be the priority for Neil Harris, the Bluebirds chief selected a strong side for the tie, but an early Lyle Taylor goal was enough to give the hosts the victory.

As you would expect, the latest defeat has heaped the pressure on the former Millwall boss, who was expected to have Cardiff competing for promotion this season. Instead, they sit 15th in the Championship and are now out of the FA Cup.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that fans of the Welsh side are running out of patience with their manager, with many upset with the style of play as well as the results.

Here we look at some of the comments about the manager following the defeat today…

I could handle the hoof ball under Warnock as we were getting results. When you play negative football and don’t get results is a recipe that feeds a nasty atmosphere. Thank you Neil for what you’ve tried to do, but it’s not working. Time for a change. — Richard Simmons (@Richie_Simmons) January 9, 2021

5 losses in 6 with the quality in this squad is seriously embarrassing mismanagement. — Tom Brookes (@TomWales) January 9, 2021

Harris has turned us into a losing Championship Club. 15th in the league, Out of FA Cup at first hurdle, out of Carabao Cup at first hurdle. I have no idea how anyone can stand up for him anymore. — Daniel Hopkins (@DanielHopkins18) January 9, 2021

Surely time’s up for Neil Harris?! A chance to boost confidence with a win after some very poor results but easily knocked out the cup. Barely an effort on target & sloppy early goal conceded vs very average Forest. The pattern isn’t changing, it’s the same problems week on week! — Red Todd-Bennett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Redondo1992) January 9, 2021

can harris exit the club now too — Pack 🐐 (@packxszn) January 9, 2021

Without having the crowds down the stadium getting on Harris back I can’t see the club sacking him. I think if they were going to do it the club would of stepped in way before now. — Dai Lyle (@DaiLyle180) January 9, 2021