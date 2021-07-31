‘Seriously!?’, ‘Announce relegation’ – These Stoke City fans are not impressed with Michael O’Neill’s player decision

Stoke City have named Joe Allen as the club captain as they prepare for the new season.

👏 The boss confirmed post-match that Joe Allen is the new Stoke City captain. Congratulations, Joe 🙌#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 31, 2021

The Welsh international joined the Potters in 2016, which makes him one of the longest serving players at the club, so, that, combined with his experience, meant he was always going to be in consideration for the role.

Allen had the armband on for the 1-1 draw against Wolves this afternoon and boss Michael O’Neill confirmed after the game that the 31-year-old will be the captain moving forward.

And, it’s fair to say that it’s a decision that has divided opinion among the support, with many not happy that Allen has seemingly got a place in the XI due to his inconsistent performances over the years.

However, some recognise that he is a player with top level experience who can be a good influence on his teammates.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Should of given it to Souttar — TJ🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Last dance) (@TyreseEra_) July 31, 2021

After today’s performance he needs to re think — alex cooper (@alexmoorecooper) July 31, 2021

honestly think Souttar should’ve been given it but hopefully O’Neill is right — george (@StokeyyG2) July 31, 2021

Announce relegation — Nath🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCNath_) July 31, 2021

Sell him — bayernoatcake (@bayernoatcake2) July 31, 2021