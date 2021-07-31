Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Seriously!?’, ‘Announce relegation’ – These Stoke City fans are not impressed with Michael O’Neill’s player decision

Stoke City have named Joe Allen as the club captain as they prepare for the new season.

The Welsh international joined the Potters in 2016, which makes him one of the longest serving players at the club, so, that, combined with his experience, meant he was always going to be in consideration for the role.

Allen had the armband on for the 1-1 draw against Wolves this afternoon and boss Michael O’Neill confirmed after the game that the 31-year-old will be the captain moving forward.

And, it’s fair to say that it’s a decision that has divided opinion among the support, with many not happy that Allen has seemingly got a place in the XI due to his inconsistent performances over the years.

However, some recognise that he is a player with top level experience who can be a good influence on his teammates.

