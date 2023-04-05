EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes relegation candidates QPR are in "serious trouble" and badly need a result with Huddersfield Town on the up under Neil Warnock.

The R's have won just two games since October and have not enjoyed much of an upturn in fortunes under new head coach Gareth Ainsworth - instead falling to within three points of the relegation zone.

Who do QPR play over Easter Weekend?

Two of the west Londoners' remaining seven games will be played over the Easter Weekend.

They host Preston North End at Loftus Road on Friday and then head to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

It's set to be a tough two-game run for the R's as both their opponents are still chasing the play-offs.

Should QPR be considered relegation favourites?

Palmer believes the R's are in serious trouble but that it's not yet time to label them as favourites for relegation.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, he explained: "With five defeats in their last six games, QPR have to be considered as I wouldn't say relegation favourites but definitely in the relegation battle.

"They're on the worst run of all the bottom teams. They need a result badly and quickly. They've played 39 games, the same as Reading and Huddersfield but they're on 42 points with Huddersfield on 39 and Reading on 40."

He added that Huddersfield's mindset will have changed after victories over Millwall and Middlesbrough, which puts the R's Championship status under further threat.

"They need a result badly," said Palmer. "Huddersfield were dead and buried but under Neil Warnock they've pulled themselves to 39 points. You'd say Huddersfield have the worst run-in of all the teams but that won't phase them after beating Millwall and Middlesbrough.

"QPR are definitely in serious trouble and need a result."

Can QPR turn things around?

It's been a really tough few months for the R's and Ainsworth is yet to have the impact that many hoped he would.

The worry is that Huddersfield are on the up but it could just take one result to turn things around for the west Londoners.

The quality is there in the squad, with players like Chris Willock and Ilias Chair able to win games on their own, and one moment of magic could be the turning point.

But something has to change quickly because they're dropping like a stone.