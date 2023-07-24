Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday could be relegated from the Championship next season.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final in May, but it has been a turbulent summer at the club, with manager Darren Moore leaving last month after a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri over a wage increase and length of a new contract.

Former Watford manager Xisco Munoz, who led the Hornets to promotion to the Premier League in 2021, has taken over at Hillsborough, but the Spaniard has experienced frustration in the transfer market.

The permanent signing of defender Reece James is the club's only bit of business so far this summer and the squad is looking thin after the departures of the likes of Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale.

Wednesday are closing in on the signing of Juan Delgado from Pacos de Ferreira, but there is still plenty of work to do in the remainder of the window, with Munoz admitting his team are "not ready" for the opening game against Southampton at Hillsborough in just under two weeks.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes the Owls could potentially be facing a relegation battle in the Championship next season.

"After the optimism of promotion from League One through the play-offs, Sheffield Wednesday look in serious trouble going into the new season in the Championship," Palmer said.

"A new manager has been appointed after a very unsuccessful spell at a club in Cyprus, Xisco Munoz, although Xisco has got promotion under his belt at Watford.

"Only one new signing to date, Reece James, who played really well for the Owls last season in League One, but he was on loan from Blackpool, where he couldn't get into their side and they were relegated from the Championship.

"It's not a good look and it's not looking good for them at present.

"I think they are in serious danger of going down in what will be a very, very strong league."

How will Sheffield Wednesday perform in the Championship next season?

Palmer is right that it could be a tough season for Wednesday.

Much of the optimism and positivity following the club's promotion has diminished and as things stand, the Owls look incredibly underprepared for the Championship.

The appointment of Munoz is a gamble as despite achieving promotion with Watford, there were question marks over the 42-year-old's tactical ability during his time at Vicarage Road, while his subsequent spells at Huesca and Anorthosis were short-lived and disappointing.

With a lack of new signings, it is difficult to disagree with Munoz's assessment that his team are not ready for the start of the season and a poor start to the campaign would be extremely damaging.

Munoz will hope the seemingly imminent arrival of Delgado will be the first of many new additions, but with so much work to do in a short period of time, it is difficult not to fear the worst for Wednesday in what will be a competitive division.