Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘Serious talent’ – Plenty of Watford fans heap praise on player who was ‘electric’ in Middlesbrough win

Published

1 hour ago

on

Watford enjoyed just the start to their season they would have wanted a Friday night, as they picked up a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road.

Following relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Hornets will have been looking for a bright start in Vladimir Ivic’s first game as manager, and they got exactly that.

Craig Cathcart’s header from a Ken Sema corner just 11 minutes into the game was enough to seal all three points for the Hornets, and move them to the top of the very early Championship table.

Despite some pressure from the visitors, it was a generally solid performance from Ivic’s side, and one man who stood out in particular for the Hornets, was young striker Joao Pedro.

The 18-year-old attacker, who was making his first league start for the club since a January move from Fluminense, was especially impressive for Watford, with his hold-up and range of passing across the course of the 90 minutes catching the eye of many.

Indeed, taking to Twitter during and after the game, plenty of Watford fans were keen to pay tribute to the forward for his performance, with many not surprisingly tipping the youngster for a bright future.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Serious talent’ – Plenty of Watford fans heap praise on player who was ‘electric’ in Middlesbrough win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: