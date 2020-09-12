‘Serious talent’ – Plenty of Watford fans heap praise on player who was ‘electric’ in Middlesbrough win

Watford enjoyed just the start to their season they would have wanted a Friday night, as they picked up a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road.

Following relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Hornets will have been looking for a bright start in Vladimir Ivic’s first game as manager, and they got exactly that.

Craig Cathcart’s header from a Ken Sema corner just 11 minutes into the game was enough to seal all three points for the Hornets, and move them to the top of the very early Championship table.

Despite some pressure from the visitors, it was a generally solid performance from Ivic’s side, and one man who stood out in particular for the Hornets, was young striker Joao Pedro.

The 18-year-old attacker, who was making his first league start for the club since a January move from Fluminense, was especially impressive for Watford, with his hold-up and range of passing across the course of the 90 minutes catching the eye of many.

Indeed, taking to Twitter during and after the game, plenty of Watford fans were keen to pay tribute to the forward for his performance, with many not surprisingly tipping the youngster for a bright future.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

not to overreact again but joao pedro is the best player english football has ever seen let alone the championship — Ben Smith (@bensmith_23) September 11, 2020

Definitely not overreacting! 😂 Defo deserved man of the match, absolutely looking forward to seeing more of him this season! — Rollie (@Rollie187) September 11, 2020

Saw a lot made about João Pedro’s lack of physicality against Boro’s backline pre-match. His performance showed completely the opposite. Held up the ball well and really battled, and with a bit more support going forward he’ll score goals. A serious talent we have on our hands — Aaron (@aaron_bennis10) September 11, 2020

Not the most entertaining victory for Watford but a win is a win, especially seeing as that was nowhere near their strongest 11. Joao Pedro looks electric. I feel sorry for Championship defences if he ever plays with Suarez and Sarr. — Tom (@T_Owen1875) September 11, 2020

I know it was only Boro so not much to go off but Joao Pedro has so so much potential — Shifty (@DdotShifty) September 11, 2020

A lot of positives there. We dug in when it wasn’t going our way. Chalobah, Kabasele improved massively second half. Joao Pedro looks right at home. Just need someone who can play him through. Orns — • (@louorns) September 11, 2020