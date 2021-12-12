‘Serious talent’, ‘Got to hold onto him’ – These Derby County fans react to 19-y/o’s contribution in win over Blackpool

Derby County picked up all three points against Blackpool yesterday in what was a memorable afternoon for young striker Luke Plange who scored the winner.

The 19-year-old has been highly-rated at Pride Park for some time and he was given an opportunity from the bench in the defeat at Bristol City last week.

He clearly did enough to impress Wayne Rooney, with the boss handing him a first start against the Tangerines and the teenager repaid the boss with a match-winning contribution.

Whilst his goal was a close range rebound, Plange showed good instincts to be in the right place to tap home.

And, it capped off what was a strong performance from the attacker, who was a problem for the visitors throughout with his movement and work-rate.

Have any of these 30 ex-Derby County players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 John Brayford Yes No

As you would expect, the Derby support were delighted to see the youngster make his mark in the win. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to his display…

Without wanting to jinx him, Luke Plange looks a serious talent. Could be dynamite in League One next season #DCFC #dcfcfans — Stuart Forsyth (@sjforsyth) December 12, 2021

Just got to hold onto him. I have a feeling planned and Stretton could score alot of goals in league one. — nick wragg (@wragg_nick) December 12, 2021

How he got away from renowned man-marker Richard Keogh was superb forward play.

Predator instinct 👍 — Mark My Words 🐏 (@marktheram7) December 12, 2021

If we have him next seasons sure I read his deal is up in the summer? Hope I’m wrong as he looks a tidy player — scott (@scottneedham88) December 12, 2021

There is nothing, literally nothing better than a poacher 😄 — Adam New (@AdamNew85) December 12, 2021

A goal hanger! All those tap ins he can get with positioning like that… — Spanner (@Spanner96234044) December 12, 2021

Plange top draw just what we needed up there.. strong, dynamic running, gave us an outlet.. perfect 👏🏻👏🏻 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Andy Fretwell (@AndyFr3twell) December 11, 2021