Derby County

‘Serious talent’, ‘Got to hold onto him’ – These Derby County fans react to 19-y/o’s contribution in win over Blackpool

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Derby County picked up all three points against Blackpool yesterday in what was a memorable afternoon for young striker Luke Plange who scored the winner.

The 19-year-old has been highly-rated at Pride Park for some time and he was given an opportunity from the bench in the defeat at Bristol City last week.

He clearly did enough to impress Wayne Rooney, with the boss handing him a first start against the Tangerines and the teenager repaid the boss with a match-winning contribution.

Whilst his goal was a close range rebound, Plange showed good instincts to be in the right place to tap home.

And, it capped off what was a strong performance from the attacker, who was a problem for the visitors throughout with his movement and work-rate.

As you would expect, the Derby support were delighted to see the youngster make his mark in the win. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to his display…


