It would take a big offer for Barnsley to sell striker Devante Cole in the January transfer window.

That's according to the Tykes' manager Neil Collins, who is seemingly bracing himself for interest in his top scorer, once the market reopens at the turn of the year.

Cole impressing again for Barnsley this season

Last season, Cole scored 16 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions, to help Barnsley to reach the League One play-off final.

The Tykes were then denied promotion after a last minute defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, condemning them to another campaign in the third-tier.

However, Cole has again impressed during the current season, scoring 12 goals in just 20 games in total since the action began.

2023/24 League One top scorers - stats from Transfermarkt Player Club Appearances Goals Alfie May Charlton Athletic 18 15 Jordan Rhodes Blackpool 17 13 Jamie Reid Stevenage 20 13 Devante Cole Barnsley 19 12 Sam Hoskins Northampton Town 20 12 As of 14th December 2023

That form has already seen the 28-year-old attract plenty of attention from elsewhere, with reports from TeamTalk previously claiming that Championship trio Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Swansea City are all keen on the striker.

However, it now seems as though Barnsley will not be letting Cole go easily in the January transfer window, judging by these latest comments from his manager.

Collins expecting "serious sum" if Cole is to be sold by Barnsley

Given the form that he is in at this moment in time, it seems as though Collins would not be surprise if interest in Cole was to emerge from elsewhere next month.

As things stand, the striker is about to enter the final six months of his contract at Oakwell, meaning the January transfer window could be Barnsley's last chance to cash in on him.

But despite that, it seems the Tykes boss is still adamant that he will not be allowed to leave on the cheap.

When asked about the future of Cole at Barnsley ahead of the January window, Collins told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I get the impression that this is the start of many questions like this and I hope Devante goes on to score a lot more goals between now and then and that will mean I am asked even more.

"But ultimately, I think it would take a serious sum of money, regardless of the contract situation for us to part with Devante with what we are trying to achieve this season.

"He is an integral part in that and it’s just something we will have to deal with, but I am convinced that Devante will continue to score goals for Barnsley and do his best and whatever comes between now and the end of the season, we will deal with.”

Barnsley again in the hunt for a League One play-off place

Just as they were last season, Barnsley are battling for a place in the League One play-offs once more during the current campaign.

Under Collins, who replaced the departing Michael Duff over the summer, the Tykes have taken 34 points from 19 league games this season.

As a result, they currently sit seventh in the League One table, two points adrift of the play-off places.

Barnsley are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Charlton Athletic at Oakwell.

Barnsley's Devante Cole transfer stance looks to be a sensible one

Ultimately, you have to feel as though Barnsley are taking the right approach with their stance over Cole that has been outlined by Collins here.

Admittedly, they are running the risk of seeing him leave for free in the summer, if they do not cash in on him in January as things stand, something that would be a blow.

However, it feels as though the goals he is scoring, are vital to any hopes Barnsley have of winning promotion to the Championship this season, which would earn them more than they would make by selling Cole.

As a result, it seems as though hanging onto Cole beyond January in the hope he can take them to promotion, is a risk they have to take.