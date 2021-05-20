‘Serious concerns’, ‘Gutted’ – Many West Brom fans react to outgoing transfer news

A number of West Brom fans have been reacting to the latest confirmation by the Baggies that midfielder Sam Field has left the Hawthorns on a permanent basis to sign for QPR.

Field was sent out on loan to QPR in the January transfer window, with him having been limited to just three Premier League appearances for the Baggies in the first half of the campaign. The midfielder was an excellent performer for the R’s and managed to make 19 league appearances to help take them from the bottom half of the table all the way up to a top ten finish.

The 23-year-old was never able to fully force his way into the first-team on a regular basis at the Hawthorns, with the most appearances he made for the club in a single campaign coming in 2018/19 when he featured 18 times in all competitions.

He was also sent out on loan to Charlton Athletic last term and managed to make 17 Championship appearances for the Addicks before his loan switch to QPR this term. West Brom have now confirmed that he has completed his permanent move to the R’s and leaves having made 45 appearances in total for the club.

Many West Brom were left frustrated that he has never been given a run in the side and some were left feeling he might have been a useful option to have around for next term, given they are heading back into the Championship as equals to QPR.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Another quality talent gone…serious concerns for our future — Ollie Cook (@ollie_cook03) May 20, 2021

Shame to see him leave. Will forever remember when he scored his first goal against Newcastle. All the best, Sam! — Lizzie Hayward 💙 (@ehayward93) May 20, 2021

Gutted, Kid has potential and was wasted here. Impressed me every time he played. All the best sam — Howesy (@_howesy) May 20, 2021

Seems a very silly decision when we have a new boss coming in who would probably be able to utilise him. Young, hungry and a baggie!! Another one lost — Marc Evans (@rowleybaggie) May 20, 2021

Better than our backup options in midfield imo, all the best Sam. — Rob Paddock (@RobPaddock_16) May 20, 2021

Good kid with great potential unfortunately was never gonna get anywhere here good move for him tbf — James (@JamesWBA4) May 20, 2021

Can’t believe the state of our club. One of our own 😔, all the best Sam sorry you didn’t get a chance. — J (@JWBA__) May 20, 2021

Wasn’t given enough chances. Could’ve been useful next season hope he does well — Ollie (@OlArnie2) May 20, 2021