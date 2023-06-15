Girona are showing an interest in potentially hi-jacking Real Betis’ proposed move for Marc Roca.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the Spanish side is showing a serious interest in the Leeds United player.

Who is interested in signing Marc Roca from Leeds United?

It was previously reported that Betis were closing in on the loan signing of the Spaniard.

However, that move may now be hijacked by their La Liga rival with it being initially hoped that a move could be agreed this week.

Roca’s agent is believed to be in Spain in order to iron out the details of the proposed switch, but that has now been complicated by Girona’s late interest.

But salary issues have held up the deal at this point, and could now allow the City Football Group-backed side to steal a march in the race for the player’s signature.

Who has the advantage in the race to sign Marc Roca?

It is understood that Girona have the better finances, meaning they have the spending power to complete the deal.

The club has greater leeway in La Liga’s spending limits, with a greater margin to their salary cap.

Giron are also said to have immediate funds available, which could mean a permanent move could be agreed this summer.

Betis are reportedly seeking a loan with an option to buy, but a permanent deal could be more preferable to Leeds as they look to move on the player.

However, Manuel Pellegrini’s side do have the competitive advantage of being able to offer European football next season, which could swing things in their favour.

Betis finished sixth in the table last season, earning a place in the Europa League for another campaign.

Pellegrini’s side reached the knockout stages of the competition in 2023, ultimately being eliminated in the round of 16.

Can Girona persuade Marc Roca to make the switch to the club instead of Real Betis?

Girona finished 10th in La Liga last season and are backed by the same owners who have funded Manchester City’s success.

The club has the potential to challenge the likes of Betis for a place in European competition in the long-run.

However, in the short-run, Pellegrini’s side are currently in the Europa League and have the chance to compete for a top four place with the right signings this summer.

But a permanent move could be enticing instead of the uncertainty of only going out on loan, so it also depends on what kind of financial package Girona can put together compared to Betis.