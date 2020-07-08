Series of Leeds United transfers begin to fall into place

On the back of Helder Costa’s permanent move to Leeds United, the Championship club are now expected to finalise deals for Jack Harrison and Illan Meslier to also convert their loan deals.

Leeds moved to confirm that signing of Costa on a permanent basis yesterday, with the 26-year-old agreeing a four-year deal on the back of a successful 12 months on loan in West Yorkshire.

As per TEAMtalk, Leeds aren’t finished just yet with regard to their loanees and their future.

Harrison, who has spent the last two seasons with Leeds on loan from Manchester City, will complete an £8m transfer to Elland Road. In addition to that, the option on Meslier’s contract to make his move from Lorient permanent should also be taken up. The reported fee for that deal is just below £5m.

In the Championship this season, Harrison has started every fixture and has six goals and eight assists to his name. For Meslier, he’s now the club’s first choice goalkeeper and has three clean sheets in six league appearances.

The totalling of those two deals, combined with the reported £16m to sign Costa, takes the spending on Marcelo Bielsa’s loanees to almost £29m.

Leeds are back in action tomorrow evening as they take on Stoke City.

The Verdict

Both Harrison and Meslier are players that Leeds need to see as part of their long-term future. Both have been excellent on loan and many want to see them kicking around at Elland Road long-term.

The deal to bring Costa to Elland Road should be seen as a positive one and these two transfers on the back of that is further good news.

Leeds are building for a strong future, which they hope is in the Premier League.

These three players will have a huge say on whether Leeds reach their target this season or not. If they get them over the line, £29m will look peanuts.

