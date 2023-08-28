Highlights Leece have made a bid for Barnsley attacker Fabio Jalo.

The 19-year-old has scored two goals in 13 senior appearances to date for the Tykes.

Clubs from the Premier League are also thought to be interested in the teenager.

Serie A side Leece have made a bid to sign attacker Fabio Jalo from Barnsley.

That's according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who says that clubs in the Premier League are also monitoring the 19-year-old's situation.

Who is Fabio Jalo?

Having initially been on the books of Benfica in his native Portugal, Jalo joined Barnsley as a 13-year-old back in 2019.

The attacker has since worked his way up through the academy ranks at Oakwell, being named the Club's Academy Player of the Season for the 2021/22 campaign, before making his senior debut for the club in 2022.

In total, Jalo has made 13 senior appearances in all competitions for the Tykes, scoring twice in that time.

Furthermore, he has also received recognition on the international stage, having been capped by Portugal at Under 18s level already.

Now it seems as though the progress that the attacker has made, is starting to attract plenty of attention in the transfer window.

Leece make move for Jalo

According to this latest update from Romano, Leece have now made an offer to Barnsley, as they look to secure the signing of Jalo.

It is thought that the Italian side now view a move for the Barnsley as a priority, with Leece currently possessing one of the youngest first-team squads in Europe.

Having taken four points from their opening two league games of the season, Leece currently sit sixth in the early Serie A standings.

However, the Italian side may not have it all their own way in their pursuit of a deal for Jalo. Romano has also stated that there are Premier League clubs interested in the attacker, meaning Leece may soon face competition for his signature.

Jalo signed a long-term professional contract with Barnsley last summer, meaning the League One side are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for the attacker.

A busy summer at Oakwell

There has already been plenty of incomings and outgoings at Barnsley over the course of the summer transfer window.

Seven senior players have departed Oakwell, while nine others have been added to the first-team squad available to new manager Neill Collins.

On the pitch, it has been a mixed start to the campaign for Barnsley, as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of their League One play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

The Tykes have won two, drawn one and lost two of their five league games so far this season, putting them 12th in the early standings, ahead of their trip to Whaddon Road to face Cheltenham Town on Saturday afternoon.

Should Barnsley let Jalo go?

This interest in Jalo is likely to give Barnsley something of a tough decision to make.

On the one hand, they are not going to want to lose a player with the clear potential to make a big impact in the future, before they have had the chance to get the best out of him.

Indeed, his contract situation means they may feel they are not obliged to sell him either, although a sizeable bid that brings useful funds into the club, could well test their resolve.

As a result, you feel that Leece, or those interested Premier League sides, may have to stump up something of a considerable fee, if they are to secure the services of Jalo this summer.