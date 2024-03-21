Atalanta remain keen on signing Birmingham City’s Jordan James ahead of the summer market.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A side are keeping tabs on the player’s progress as the Blues fight against relegation to League One.

The Wales international is currently with Rob Page’s side as the nation looks to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany this summer.

Jordan James' defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 2.06 Interceptions 0.95 Blocks 1.40 Clearances 0.99 Aerials Won 0.78

But he has also grown in importance at St. Andrew’s this campaign, featuring 36 times in the Championship so far (all stats from Fbref).

He has scored eight league goals, playing a key role in the team remaining outside the bottom three going into this March international break.

Jordan James transfer latest

It was reported last January that Atalanta were keen on signing James, but they were unwilling to match Birmingham’s £10 million asking price.

It is believed that the £10 million remains a stumbling block for the Bergamo club, as they retain an interest in signing James this summer.

A number of English clubs were also linked with a move for James during the winter market, but the 19-year-old remained with the Midlands outfit.

Atalanta are hopeful of Birmingham’s relegation to League One, as they believe this will reduce the club’s asking price for the midfielder.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United were both linked with a move for James in January, with Leicester City more recently mentioned as another club tracking the Welshman.

James is the latest star to emerge from the club’s academy system, which has proven a very useful resource for the Blues in recent years.

The teenager has a contract with the Championship side until the summer of 2025, although Birmingham holds an option to extend that by a further year.

However, given the club’s current relegation predicament, a move away in the summer could come to fruition if the team suffers the drop to League One.

Birmingham City league position

Gary Rowett has arrived as an interim manager until the end of the season in order to help steer the side clear of the bottom three.

He replaced Mark Venus, who was given temporary control of the first team squad following Tony Mowbray’s enforced absence through illness.

Rowett has returned to the club, having previously managed them from 2014 to 2016.

He has taken over a side currently sitting 21st in the Championship table, level on points with 22nd Huddersfield Town but ahead due to a superior goal difference.

Rowett’s first game back in charge will come against relegation rivals QPR on 29 March.

Relegation would make Birmingham’s James stance difficult

A £10 million asking price for James is reasonable given his importance to the side, his level of talent and the potential he possesses.

But if the club suffers relegation to League One, then it will prove very difficult to hold onto him beyond the summer.

It will also be difficult to hold onto that £10 million asking price, so it shows the financial impact that dropping into the third tier could have at St. Andrew’s.

Rowett’s arrival should help their relegation concerns, but it is very tight at the bottom of the table and nothing is certain over these final eight fixtures.