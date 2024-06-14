Serie A side Atalanta are said to have reignited their interest in Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, according to reports from Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta.

The 2024 Europa League winners were reportedly interested in the Bosnian international while he was still playing in Sweden with former side Malmo, before the centre back moved to Bramall Lane in the summer of 2022.

The valuation of the 25-year-old is said to have decreased with the Blades’ recent relegation from the Premier League, with reports in Italy stating that he could be available for a fee in the region of €10-12 million.

Chris Wilder’s side are said to have previously received a bid from fellow Italian side Napoli for the defender, which was promptly rejected, and now face a battle on their hands if they are to keep him in Yorkshire this summer.

Ahmedhodzic was a standout performer for the Blades in their Championship promotion campaign in 22/23, with the defender producing a flurry of rock-solid performances at the back to earn the right to play in the top flight.

The Bosnian was rewarded with a place in the PFA Championship Team of the Year after such a fine season in the second tier, which saw him pop up with six goals to help his side’s cause in fighting for the top two automatic promotion spots.

Things proved to be much tougher for both player and club in the following campaign, as United struggled to adapt to life in the top flight - shipping over 100 goals and picking up just three victories across the season as an immediate return to the Football League followed.

Despite that, Ahmedhodzic still has his suitors this summer, with Tutto Atalanta reporting that the Bosnian is ‘“one of the hottest names in the notebook of sporting director Tony D'Amico and CEO Luca Percassi’ this summer.

The defender will have only added to his reputation with a strong showing for Bosnia and Herzegovina against England in the lead up to Euro 2024, as he performed admirably for his country despite their 3-0 defeat to the Three Lions.

Anel Ahmedhodzic's Sheffield United stats (as per Transfermarkt) Season Appearances in all comps Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 2022-23 40 7 2 12 0 2023-24 32 2 0 9 1

The report also goes on to say that another Serie A side are said to be interested in his services this summer, with Lazio yet to make any concrete offer at this moment in time.

Anel Ahmedhodzic Sheffield United contract information amid Atalanta interest

The 24-cap Bosnian international signed a four-year deal with United when he joined in the summer of 2022, meaning he still has two years left on his deal, which expires in June 2026.

With reports saying that the defender could be available for a fee in the region of €10-12 million, the Blades will be looking to gain some much-needed funds this summer, having recently been hit with a two-point deduction for financial irregularities.

The Yorkshire side are said to have defaulted on payments to other clubs during the 22/23 campaign, meaning they will start the following campaign in the negative.

If Ahmedhodzic is to be sold this summer, 13% of any sale in excess of €4.5 million will be given to former club Malmo, as per Transfermarkt, due to the Swedish side’s sell-on clause.