Serie A side rivalling Arsenal as negotiations continue over Sheffield Utd ace

Napoli have entered the race for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge as the contest to sign the Blades ace continues to intensify.

United are back in the Sky Bet Championship for next season after a tough spell in the Premier League last year, and they’ll be looking to bounce back as soon as possible

Berge, though, was one man that stood out at Bramall Lane for his performances and there seems a considerable chance that he’s going to be leaving for pastures new this summer.

Arsenal have been linked heavily with the player in recent weeks but are yet to really make ground in their efforts to get him, and that’s where the men from Naples could profit:

GAZZETTA – Il Napoli impressionato da Berge, ma il prezzo è alto, si continua a trattare https://t.co/XN8F7muUCy — Antonio Petrazzuolo (@apetrazzuolo) June 18, 2021

This translates to say Napoli are impressed with Berge but feel the asking price Sheffield United have for him is rather high, so negotiations are continuing.

The Verdict

Berge is a classy player and you can see why several big sides are being linked with him at the moment.

Napoli evidently like what they have seen from Berge in a Sheffield United shirt and he could be soon donning their famous light blue jersey if negotiations go their way.

As mentioned, Arsenal have also been linked a fair bit with an interest in him, so it remains to be seen how they respond to this news.

