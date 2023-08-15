Highlights Bologna is interested in signing Leicester left-back Victor Kristiansen, joining Lazio in the race for his signature.

Kristiansen only joined Leicester in the last January transfer window, but a move away now seems likely.

Leicester has seen significant squad changes this summer following their relegation, with new signings being made as they aim for promotion back to the Premier League.

Bologna have joined the race to sign left-back Victor Kristiansen from Leicester City.

That's according to a report from Il Resto del Carlino, via 1000 Cuori Russoblu, who say that a new left-back is a priority for the Italian top-flight side between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

Kristiansen could be set for a swift departure from Leicester

Kristiansen only joined Leicester in last season's January transfer window, arriving from Copenhagen in his native Denmark.

It was reported that the Foxes paid a fee of £17million for the services of the left-back, the highest fee ever received by a Danish top-flight club for a single player.

The 20-year-old made 14 appearances in all competitions for Leicester in the second-half of last season, but was unable to prevent his new side suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

So far this season, the Dane is yet to be named in a matchday squad for Leicester under new manager Enzo Maresca, and it seems a move may now be on the cards for Kristiansen.

Serie A interest growing in Leicester man

It has previously been reported that Lazio are interested in signing Kristiansen this summer, and now it seems they may not be the only side keen to bring the left-back to the Italian top-flight.

According to this latest update, Bologna are now also keen to sign the 20-year-old, as they look to strengthen their options on the left-hand side of their defence between now and the end of the window.

According to this latest update, Bologna are interested in signing Kristiansen on loan for the season, although it is suggested that any deal for the Dane would not be cheap.

Kristiansen signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Leicester back in January, meaning his future at The King Power Stadium is secure until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Speaking about his future earlier this summer, Kriastiansen had committed himself to helping the Foxes win promotion back to the top-flight this season, saying: “I am a Leicester City player, and it is with great pride.

“It's a great club and they've given me so much. Now I'm just waiting to give it all I've got in the Championship and get back in the Premier League.”

A busy summer at Leicester

Not surprisingly following their relegation from the Premier League, there has been plenty of change in Leicester's squad this summer.

Influential figures such as James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes and Jonny Evans are all among those to have left the club.

Meanwhile, the likes Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Stephy Mavididi, Mads Hermansen and Callum Doyle have all made the move to the King Power Stadium, as the Foxes look to put together a squad to take them back to the Premier League.

Two wins from their opening two league games against Coventry City and Huddersfield Town mean Leicester currently sit second in the early Championship standings, ahead of the visit of Cardiff City to The King Power on Saturday afternoon.