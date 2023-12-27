Highlights Torino still interested in Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet despite failed summer deal.

Praet has been limited to six appearances this season and is out of favor under manager Enzo Maresca.

Leicester City's dominant form in the Championship means Praet's absence hasn't affected their season.

Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet is back on the radar of Serie A side Torino ahead of the January transfer window.

That is according to La Stampa, via Torino News and Sports Witness, who report that the Italian side still remain interested in the player, despite failing to get a deal over the line in the summer.

The 29-year-old spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Torino, and it was quite a successful campaign for the player, as he scored two goals and registered two assists in 23 league appearances.

As mentioned, Torino were keen to sign Praet in the summer transfer window, with Calciomercato reporting that talks with the Foxes had “intensified” but the deal fell through, as the Belgian picked up an injury.

Now, with the January transfer window opening in a few days, it seems Praet could well depart the King Power Stadium, but this report doesn’t state if Torino are looking at a loan deal or a permanent switch.

Dennis Praet’s stats for the 2023/24 season

The Belgian international lost his place in the Leicester team a few seasons ago, which is why he was shipped out on loan to Torino.

But the midfielder earned his place back last season, featuring 22 times in the Premier League as the club were relegated to the Championship.

However, Praet has found himself back on the sidelines once again, as Enzo Maresca hasn’t fancied playing the midfielder.

The 29-year-old has been limited to six appearances in all competitions this season, with five coming in the league. Praet started in the club’s second game of the season against Huddersfield Town but has since been limited to substitute appearances or not even in the matchday squad.

His last appearance for the club was a 21-minute cameo against Rotherham United, but he wasn’t named in the club’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

Leicester City’s league position

Praet’s absence from the Leicester team hasn’t had much of an impact on the club’s season, as they look in control of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Foxes have won 19 of their 24 league games, losing just three, and that excellent form in the early part of the season has meant they’ve had a comfortable lead for the majority of the campaign.

Leicester lead the Championship with 59 points, six clear of second-place Ipswich and 11 clear of third-place Southampton.

Championship table (As it stands December 27th) Teams PL GD PTS 1 Leicester City 24 31 59 2 Ipswich Town 24 15 53 3 Southampton 24 14 48 4 Leeds United 24 18 45 5 West Brom 24 12 39 6 Sunderland 24 6 36 7 Hull City 24 5 36 8 Bristol City 24 3 35

Maresca’s men are back in action on Friday night against Cardiff City, and it will be interesting to see if Praet features for the club at all.

Dennis Praet needs to leave Leicester City in January

The midfielder is out of contract at the King Power Stadium at the end of this season, so his time at the club is coming to an end.

It doesn’t look like Leicester are going to be negotiating a new deal, as he doesn’t seem to be in the plans of Maresca, but instead of waiting until the end of the campaign, Praet needs to go in January.

The 29-year-old is just waiting for his career at the club, and with him likely wanting to feature for Belgium in the Euro’s, he needs to be playing more often. Praet enjoyed his time at Torino, and it may be a good move for the player, as he will no doubt play more there than he is doing at Leicester.