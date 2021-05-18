Serie A player addresses potential exit amid links to Leeds and Watford

Udinese playmaker Rodrigo de Paul has claimed it will not be easy to leave the Serie A club amid links to Leeds United and Watford.

The 26-year-old has had another very impressive season for Udinese – matching his career single-season record for goals (nine) and exceeding it for assists (11).

De Paul was linked with a move to Leeds United after their promotion to the Premier League last summer and the Whites have been tipped to reignite their interest.

The Argentine attacking midfielder has also been touted as a potential Watford target as they prepare for life back in the top flight, a move that could be aided by the Pozzo family’s ownership of both the Vicarage Road club and Udinese.

Speaking to The Athletic recently, de Paul has addressed reports surrounding a potential move to England and indicated that leaving the Serie A club would be tough.

He said: “There’s been a lot of talk but I’m relaxed about it. My focus is on the next game.”

De Paul added: “It’s not easy to leave here.

“At Udinese, it’s a family, the club provides you with everything even the simplest things so you can concentrate on your football.”

The Argentine is capable of playing on both flanks but this season has seen him thrive in central and attacking midfield roles.

The 26-year-old has also worn the Udinese captain’s armband for much of the campaign – highlighting just how important he is at Stadio Friuli.

With his contract still set to run until 2024, any move for him is unlikely to be cheap.

The Verdict

While he’s certainly not closed the door completely to a move, it does sound as if de Paul is very happy where he is and isn’t going to push to join the likes of Leeds or Watford.

The Hornets’ key advantage should they pursue the Argentine is their links to Udinese via the Pozzo family, something they’ll need to use if they want to get a deal done.

It’s unlikely to be cheap to sign him this summer but he looks a fantastic player and one that would improve their squad ahead of the return to the Premier League.