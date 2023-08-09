Leicester City got off to a winning start to their 2023-24 Championship season against bitter rivals Coventry City on Sunday - but it was far from a convincing or straight-forward victory.

The Foxes came from behind to bag all three points, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's brace cancelling out Kyle McFadzean's second half header for the Sky Blues.

But it was clear to see that new head coach Enzo Maresca's methods and style of play is going to make for some incredibly open games, with there still being some teething issues with the tactics and personnel.

Maresca had a strong squad to choose from with plenty of Premier League experience available to him, but one player who was absent from Maresca's 20-man selection on the opening day of the season was Victor Kristiansen, who picked up an injury during pre-season.

The left-back was signed from FC Copenhagen in the January transfer window for £17 million and played 12 times in the Premier League, missing a small stint in March with an ankle injury and then he was not selected for the final three matches of the season by then-manager Dean Smith.

Kristiansen's undisclosed problem that kept him out of the victory over Coventry may not have mattered anyway as there is a chance that the Dane would not have been selected anyway - Maresca's new system sees Man City loanee Callum Doyle play as a left-back but in possession he is part of a back three, with no wing-back on that side doing the attacking.

Could Victor Kristiansen leave Leicester this summer?

That particularly change in the system by the Italian could mean that Kristiansen is surplus to requirements for the time being, but there could be an option away from the King Power Stadium for the 20-year-old.

That is because per the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (August 9, 1:51pm), Sky in Italy are reporting that Lazio are interested in signing Kristiansen this summer ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Maurizio Sarri's side finished second in Serie A last season and therefore have guaranteed UEFA Champions League Group Stage football, and they have made signings such as striker Valentín Castellanos from New York City FC in a bid to try and get stronger ahead of their European adventure.

With both Stefan Radu and Riza Durmisi no longer at the club though, Lazio are lacking in the left-back department and it appears that Sarri wants to bring Kristiansen to the Italian capital of Rome.

What is Victor Kristiansen's situation at Leicester City?

When signing for the club back in January, Kristiansen penned an incredibly long-term five-and-a-half year contract at the King Power Stadium.

Therefore, it would seem pretty strange to cash in on such a young player with potential already, but Kristiansen is clearly a hot commodity.

It may make more sense however if a loan deal is struck for the 20-year-old's services as he could get more game-time at Lazio - as bizarre as that sounds considering they are in the Champions League and Leicester are in the Championship - with Doyle seemingly a much better fit for Maresca's chosen system at this current time.