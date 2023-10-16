Inter Milan have identified a Leicester City transfer target for next summer already.

According to FC Inter News, the Serie A giants are eyeing a move for Kelechi Iheanacho in the summer of 2024.

The Nigerian has been with Leicester since 2017, signing from Manchester City in a deal worth a reported £25 million.

But the striker’s time at the King Power Stadium could come to an end following the conclusion of this campaign.

Iheanacho’s contract expires in June 2024, meaning he would be free to leave the club without any transfer fee attached.

What is the latest surrounding Kelechi Iheanacho’s Leicester City future?

Iheanacho was linked with a move away from the Foxes during the previous summer transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise.

The 27-year-old remained with Leicester as they dropped into the Championship after an 18th place finish in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca was appointed as manager during the off-season, with the Italian being tasked with bringing the club straight back up to the top flight at the first attempt.

Iheanacho has been an important part of Maresca’s side so far, appearing in all 11 of the team’s opening Championship fixtures, including six starts.

The Nigerian has contributed four goals and one assist, with Leicester leading the way in the second division table.

Iheanacho has stiff competition for the starting forward position in the Foxes squad, with Patson Daka, Jamie Vardy and Tom Cannon all capable of performing in that position.

It is unclear whether Iheanacho has any interest in signing a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in the summer.

Leicester may want to prevent losing an important player as a free agent at the end of the campaign, but the allure of potentially signing for Inter Milan may be quite appealing.

Clubs abroad can negotiate a pre-contract from January.

How important is Kelechi Iheanacho to Leicester?

Iheanacho has been a key part of the side in the opening weeks of the campaign, with his goals helping the team lead Ipswich Town by two points.

The gap to the play-off places is 10 points, with the Foxes looking likely to earn automatic promotion even at this early stage of the term.

However, an injury to Cannon has offered Iheanacho more game time than he may have been given if everyone is fit.

Where are Leicester City in the Championship table?

Vardy is also being rotated in order to protect him at this stage of his career, which Iheanacho has benefitted from, so it remains to be seen how useful he will be in the coming months.

Next up for Leicester is a clash away to Swansea City on 21 October.

Should Leicester look to keep Kelechi Iheanacho?

Losing Iheanacho as a free agent would be less than ideal, but it is something the club could accept.

The Foxes have four options to lead the line at the moment, which is more than they actually need, so losing one isn’t an issue.

Getting Iheanacho’s wages off the books would also be a positive, as he is one of the better paid players in the squad.

And the chance to sign for Inter is a great one for the player, so perhaps this is a deal that works out well for everyone.