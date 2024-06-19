Serie A side Napoli are weighing up a summer move for Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto.

Gnonto’s future at Elland Road is uncertain following the club’s failure to gain promotion to the Premier League for next season.

The winger has reportedly decided he wants to depart the Yorkshire outfit instead of remaining in the Championship for another year.

The Italian is considered one of the team’s most highly-valued assets, although he started just 19 of their league games in the second tier last year (all stats from Fbref).

Gnonto contributed eight goals and two assists in the Championship, making 36 appearances in the regular season in total.

Wilfried Gnonto's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.44 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.29 Shots 2.56 Assists 0.11 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.44 Shot-creating actions 3.54

Napoli considering Gnonto pursuit

Ben Jacobs has claimed that the new Napoli regime is considering an approach for Gnonto this summer.

He believes that the Italian club is one of several keeping tabs on the situation surrounding the 20-year-old.

"Napoli could be one to watch as well,” said Jacobs, via GiveMeSport.

“They've discussed him internally, the new sporting director, Giovanni Manna, and new manager Antonio Conte are being kept informed on his situation.

"There's been no approach to Leeds.

“It's not clear what Napoli will do, because a lot of their business may be funded by the expected Victor Osimhen departure, but until that becomes concrete and an offer is on the table, Napoli obviously have to work to a different budget.

"And then if, as expected, Osimhen departs later in the window, they'll have a bit more budget.

"So if there's no Gnonto movement, and we kind of get into July or August, then keep an eye on Napoli."

Gnonto signed for Leeds from Swiss side FC Basel in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth a reported £3.8 million.

The forward has a contract with Leeds until 2027, giving the Whites a lot of leverage in any discussions over a permanent exit in this transfer window.

Leeds United’s busy summer

Gnonto may not be the only potential exit from Leeds this summer, with other names like Crysencio Summerville also attracting attention.

It has been reported that it could take £35 to 40 million to convince the Whites to part ways with the Dutchman amid links to Brighton.

Farke will also be keen to make improvements to the first team squad ahead of another promotion push in the next campaign.

The situation surrounding Joe Rodon will need to be resolved, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly seeking £10 million for the defender.

Gnonto departure could help with financial issues

Losing someone of Gnonto’s potential would be a blow to Leeds, but his exit could be a solution to their financial issues.

It has been reported that the club must raise funds before considering any player purchases in this transfer window, and Gnonto is a high-value asset.

This will be a difficult balancing act for the Whites this summer, as they will still want a squad strong enough for another top two fight.

But Gnonto hasn’t quite performed at the same level as Summerville has, so perhaps selling him might help keep the Dutchman.

That is a sacrifice that would be worth making for Leeds.