Leeds United starlet Wilfried Gnonto is a reported transfer target for Serie A duo Parma and Genoa despite recently penning a new contract at Elland Road.

That is according to an update from Italian outlet Milan Live on Saturday afternoon, where interest from Parma and Genoa has been claimed.

Leeds faced the second squad exodus in as many summers in the recently-concluded transfer window, which saw wholesale upheaval in West Yorkshire. Many players left the club on loan, although the most significant departures were represented as Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray all headed out the exit door to join Premier League clubs for sizeable sums.

Daniel Farke managed to offset those exits somewhat by recruiting Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani late on, but the absences of the trio are sure to be sorely-felt this season as Leeds look set to plot a fresh promotion bid.

Gnonto's immediate future had been a cause for concern, although the Whites managed to retain his services before agreeing a new long-term contract. However, that has seemingly done little to deter potential suitors from brokering a deal in January.

Parma and Genoa linked with Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto

The report from Milan Live states that Serie A clubs are "ready to bet" on Gnonto in the January transfer window. The 20-year-old is held in high regard within his homeland, having previously turned out for Inter Milan's academy while already earning 13 caps for the Italy national team.

Parma have enjoyed a strong start to life back in the top-flight following their promotion last season but are still said to be considering a move for Gnonto at the turn of the year, whereas Genoa have also put the forward in their "crosshairs".

However, potential suitors may find it difficult to broker a deal for Gnonto, who recently put pen to paper on a new four-year contract at Leeds which is not believed to include any exit clauses either. Meanwhile, Leeds reportedly rejected a £23m bid from Everton earlier in the summer.

Gnonto scored eight goals in the Championship for Leeds last season, and will be expected to play an even more integral role in Farke's side this time around following the exits of Summerville and Rutter.

Willy Gnonto's Leeds United stats per 90 minutes in 23/24, via FBRef Non-penalty goals 0.44 xG 0.29 Progressive carries 4.79 Successful take-ons 1.52 Progressive carries 4.79 Carries into final third 2.23

He scored in Leeds' opening day draw against Portsmouth and is currently away on international duty with Italy's under-21 side.

Leeds United supporters should not worry about Parma, Genoa Wilfried Gnonto transfer interest

There will always be a sense of anxiety when leading players get linked with moves elsewhere, but the Whites faithful should really not fret about the interest Gnonto has earned.

The recent contract agreement is indicative of both Leeds' faith in Gnonto and the player's commitment to the cause, which had previously been up for debate but remains in little doubt now.

Having already turned down in excess of £20m, it is likely that a much larger fee would be required to take Gnonto away from the club, even more so following his new contract.

With that in mind, you do have to wonder whether two mid-table Serie A clubs will be financially capable of meeting such demands. Leeds need Gnonto more than ever this term, so it seems safe to say that he will be going nowhere for the time being.