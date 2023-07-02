It is looking increasingly likely that Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres will be heading out the exit door this summer, following what was a fantastic 2022/23 campaign for the Sweden international.

The 25-year-old netted 21 league goals for the Sky Blues as they reached the Championship play-off final, registering a further 10 assists in the process, all whilst impressing on the international stage too.

It proved to be a tally that saw him finish second in the race for the division's golden boot, with his hold up and combination play, ball-carrying ability and physical attributes, all standing him out as a player who is above the level at second tier.

Premier League interest has surfaced for the exciting striker over the last few months, whilst Gyokeres' goalscoring exploits has ensured that he has gained admirers across Europe too.

Who is the latest club to join the race for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres?

Serie A club Atalanta are the latest club to be mentioned in association with the pursuit of the Swedish striker, as detailed in a report from The Sun.

It is said that the Italian outfit, who have secured European football for next season during a fifth-placed finish last time out, are keeping tabs on Gyokeres who is valued at £20 million by the Sky Blues at this stage.

Gyokeres has now entered the final year of his current deal at the Coventry Building Society Arena and this summer may be deemed as the perfect time to part company and generate a sizeable fee in the process.

Who else has shown interest in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres?

A recent report from Football Insider has revealed that Everton are considering a bid for the exciting forward even after learning of Coventry's £20 million valuation of the striker with less than 12 months remaining on his current deal.

The report from The Sun continues to claim that Premier League duo Brentford and Wolves remain interested in the prolific forward but whether either club will meet the Sky Blues' rather sizeable price tag remains to be seen.

Portuguese giants Sporting CP had been seemingly close to striking an agreement for the Sweden international, however, The Sun now claim that they "have already tried and failed" in their pursuit of the 25-year-old.

The level of interest that remains in Gyokeres means it is rather unlikely that the Championship club lower their current valuation.