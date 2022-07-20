Seri starts: The strongest Hull City XI Arveladze can field as Bristol City clash looms

Hull City have had a busy summer transfer window as a new era begins at the club.

Shota Arveladze has had his first pre-season in charge of the Tigers, with Acun Ilicali now installed as the owner of the club.

The pair have worked together to bring in several new stars, while the loss of Keane Lewis-Potter leaves a big hole in the first team squad.

That means it could be a much changed starting lineup to the one we were used to seeing last season in the Championship.

Here is the strongest XI that Arveladze can field as the Bristol City clash on July 30 looms…

Nathan Baxter has been re-signed on loan from Chelsea so should continue playing between the sticks.

The big name addition in defence is Tobias Figuierdo, who has arrived on loan from Nottingham Forest. He should strike a partnership with Sean McLoughlin and Jacob Greaves in the back three.

Lewis Coyle and Callum Elder will retain their place as the team’s designated right and left wing backs respectively.

But the big changes could be seen in midfield, with Ozan Tufan and Jean Michael Seri both joining the club this summer. The pair should link up nicely together.

Two new additions have also been brought in for the front three, with Ryan Longman likely to be joined by Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Oscar Estupinan in attack.