Seri in: With everyone fully fit, is this Hull City’s strongest XI?

The summer transfer window was certainly an eventful one at Hull City.

Under new owner Acun Ilicali, the Tigers brought a number of high profile new signings to the MKM Stadium, laying down a statement of intent to the rest of the Championship.

However, as is often the case, injuries mean manager Shota Arveladze has perhaps not always had the chance to play his strongest side on a match by match basis.

Currently, Hull sit 12th in the Championship table, with 11 points from their eight league games so far, and having a fully fit squad to choose from could help them to climb the standings.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at who we think makes up Hull’s strongest starting XI when all players are fit and available, right here.

Having used a form of a 5-3-2 formation on a number of occasions over the season so far,that is the system we are using here.

In goal, the long term injury to Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter is a major blow for Hull, and given the form he showed for them last season, he would surely start if fit.

The three-man defence does of course include Jacob Greaves, whose recent new contract was a major coup for the Tigers given the rumours of interest from elsewhere.

He is joined by Tobias Figueiredo, who is a solid option with experience at this level from his time at Nottingham Forest prior to joining Hull in the summer, and Alfie Jones, who has been a regular feature in Arveladze’s side this season.

As the club’s only natural option in the position, Callum Elder gets the nod at left-back, while club captain Lewie Coyle takes the right-back spot, where he is becoming an increasingly important figure.

Did these 20 Hull City moments actually happen?

1 of 20 Hull beat Sheffield United in an FA Cup semi final? Real Fake

Jean Michael Seri and Ozan Tufan were two of Hull’s most eye-catching signings of the summer, with Seri’s pedigree from his time with Fulham, and the goals Tufan was scoring prior to his injury, mean they are two more important players in this side who obviously feature here.

They are joined in the midfield by another summer signing in the form Ryan Woods, who brings with him a good deal of useful Championship experience that could be important for the Tigers.

Signings also feature in attack, with Benjamin Tetteh one who has shown he can get goals in a variety of circumstances, meaning it may not be long until he starts to discover his scoring touch for the Tigers.

He is of course, joined by Oscar Estupinan, who has hit the ground running with seven goals in his first eight Championship games, to ensure he currently sits top of the league’s scoring charts, suggesting he will be a vital player for Arveladze’s side going forward.