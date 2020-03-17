Sergi Canos shares progress update on Brentford injury comeback

Brentford winger Sergi Canos has shared a fresh update on his progress as he continues to recover from the serious knee injury which has kept him out for the majority of the season.

Canos started each of Brentford’s opening 12 matches this campaign, but he was then ruled out for a “significant period” after sustaining the knee injury during the closing stages of the Bees’ clash with Nottingham Forest back in October.

The Spaniard has since been undergoing considerable rehabilitation as he aims to overcome the major fitness setback, with Canos having been made to watch on from the sidelines with his teammates pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

Thomas Frank’s side are currently sitting fourth in the Championship table while all fixtures are suspended at present, but the Griffin Park outfit are in a strong position to seal their play-off spot when the remaining nine matches are eventually played.

It is not known whether Canos will be available to feature in the remaining fixtures when they eventually resume, but the 23-year-old has now shared his latest update revealing the solid progress he is making as he aims to overcome the knee problem.

The winger took to Instagram to share a video of him pulling his foot back for him to reach with his left hand, with Canos accompanying this with the caption ‘Finallyyyyyyyyyy 5 months later”.

Canos has been an integral figure for Brentford since joining the club on a permanent basis from Norwich on in 2017, with the Spaniard having scored 23 goals during his 149 appearances for the Bees in his second stint with the London outfit.

The Verdict

It would have come as a considerable blow for Brentford when Canos was ruled out for such a lengthy period, but the west Londoners managed to cope in his absence as they started climbing up the table soon after his lay-off was confirmed.

It had always seemed unlikely that Canos would feature again this season following his injury against Forest, but the suspension of fixtures means he could stand a chance of competing again this term if there is a considerable delay before the restart.

Canos may find it difficult to re-establish himself in Frank’s starting line-up on his return to the side given the Bees’ displays this term, but it would simply give the club a massive boost to have Canos back in the first-team fold.