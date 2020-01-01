Sergi Canos reacts to significant development regarding Brentford player

Brentford winger Sergi Canos has shared a message welcoming Emiliano Marcondes back to Griffin Park after returning from his loan spell at Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Marcondes joined the Danish Superliga side over the summer after featuring four times for Brentford earlier this campaign, and it now appears he will play a part in the Bees’ promotion push this term.

Thomas Frank’s men are currently sitting fourth in the table following an upturn in form in recent months, and Marcondes will now join the likes of Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins in Brentford’s attack.

Canos has now taken to Instagram to express his happiness at Marcondes’ return from the loan spell, with the 24-year-old now available for selection after arriving back in West London.

Canos is currently out of action for the Bees after suffering a serious knee injury earlier this campaign, and it has not yet been revealed when the Spaniard could make his comeback for Frank’s men.

The Verdict

It is interesting that Brentford have brought Marcondes back to the club seeing as they have been coping well without him recently, but Canos’ message suggests the midfielder is a popular figure at Griffin Park.

Frank will want to be able to use all the tools available to him as Brentford challenge for promotion in the second half of the season, and it is clear that Marcondes is a player who can add plenty of talent to the side.

He still has much to prove as he now enters his third season as a Brentford player, but this hunger to succeed could certainly help Brentford as they aim for promotion.