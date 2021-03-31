Sergi Canos and Bryan Mbeumo issue messages ahead of big week for Brentford

Brentford will be hoping to start a hectic Easter period strongly as they look to intensify their Championship automatic promotion hunt.

The Bees are winless in their last two games after throwing away leads to Derby County and Nottingham Forest, with both opponents coming back to rescue a point from either game.

Thomas Frank’s side have subsequently dropped down to fourth place, and sit seven points off second with a game in hand on Watford.

This weekend, they travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Town, before hosting Birmingham City on Tuesday.

Those two games give Brentford an excellent chance of picking up maximum points given the clear contrast in league positions.

Not only will Brentford be relying on Ivan Toney, but Sergi Canos and Bryan Mbeumo could both be key as the Bees look to return to winning ways.

The pair have sent messages on Instagram ahead of a big week for the club…

The Verdict

Brentford will be kicking themselves for drawing their last two games having been in winning positions.

They should have held onto a 2-0 lead at Derby, but they let their opponents get back into the game far too easily, despite not being in the contest for large parts.

Forest were a better outfit than Derby, and even though Brentford had good some opportunities, you’d argue that a point was a fair result.

As they prepare to come up against two more struggling teams this week, six points from two games have to be picked up.