Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping for a much-improved campaign in the Championship this season.

Wednesday narrowly avoided relegation last season following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl, and there is plenty of optimism that they can climb the table in the year ahead.

It was a busy summer transfer window for the Owls that saw 11 new signings arrive at Hillsborough, while key players such as Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass signed new contracts.

Sheffield Wednesday summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Nathaniel Chalobah West Bromwich Albion Permanent Shea Charles Southampton Loan Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Permanent Charlie McNeill Manchester United Permanent Ike Ugbo Troyes Permanent

Having tied many of their stars down, Wednesday will avoid a repeat of the scenario that saw a remarkable 19 players out of contract this summer, but there are still some players who are in the final year of their current deal, including defender Pol Valentin.

The Star claimed earlier this month that the Owls are "hoping to offer an improved contract" to Valentin, which completes a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the Spaniard, and they should look to agree a deal with him as soon as possible.

Pol Valentin's Sheffield Wednesday redemption story has been impressive

Valentin joined Wednesday on a two-year deal from Spanish side Sporting Gijon last summer, and it is fair to say he had a difficult start to life at Hillsborough.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a hugely impressive first start for the Owls in a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough last September, causing the Boro defence serious problems with his pace and power down the right, but he struggled to maintain those standards.

Valentin's attacking threat soon diminished, and he was frequently caught out defensively, with his costly mistake in the 3-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle raising question marks among Wednesday supporters about whether he was good enough for the Championship.

The defender was dropped shortly after Rohl replaced Xisco Munoz, but after a spell out of the team, he was surprisingly restored to the starting line-up over the festive period, and it would prove to be a turning point in his Owls career.

Valentin nailed down the right-back spot in the second half of last season, and his increasing confidence was visible every time he stepped out onto the pitch, with both his defensive and offensive game developing significantly.

While Valentin's initial performances for Wednesday were poor, he came into a team that was severely underperforming at the start of the season under Munoz, while he was also having to adapt to the Championship and life in England.

Valentin admitted that he found it tough in the early stages of his time at Hillsborough, but speaking in May, he praised Rohl for giving him belief, telling The Star: "I didn’t play a lot with Xisco, and I don’t feel like I showed what I can do on the pitch.

"Maybe I wasn’t fit because I’d come from a big injury, but there were a lot of things in my mind - my body, a new language, a new country, a new style.

"But I remember the first day when Danny came, he told me that he loved my game, loved my style and my pace, and that made me think, ‘Oh, this gaffer believes in my abilities’. After that I played some games, I made a mistake at Plymouth, but I had the confidence that I would have an opportunity, and be able to show what I can do and what I can give to this team."

The impact that Rohl has made on Valentin is clear to see, and there is no doubt that he was one of Wednesday's most improved performers over the course of last season as they secured survival.

Sheffield Wednesday must seal fresh Pol Valentin agreement

After making 40 appearances in all competitions last season, Valentin's place in the Wednesday team came under threat at the start of this season following the arrival of Yan Valery from Angers.

Valentin initially started the season on the bench, but it quickly became evident that the Owls were missing him, and he has been restored to the team in a right-wing back role in recent weeks, with Valery moving into a back three.

As Rohl has two strong right-back options at his disposal, Valentin may not always be a regular starter this season, but he is certainly an important part of the squad, and it is easy to see why Wednesday are keen to tie him down to a new contract.

The Owls rejected a bid for Valentin from Maccabi Tel Aviv in September, and with the January transfer window fast approaching, the prospect of the Israeli side making another move for the defender cannot be ruled out, while it is possible that he could attract attention from other clubs as he enters the final six months of his contract at Hillsborough.

Rohl issued an emphatic response to reports of Maccabi Tel Aviv's interest in Valentin, telling The Star: "He is part of my squad. We need the competition in the right full back position, and for me there are no question marks."

It seems the approach for Valentin has prompted Wednesday into action, and while it is unclear whether they have an option to extend his contract, they are "keen to negotiate fresh terms".

That will no doubt delight Owls supporters as Valentin has become a firm fan favourite in recent months, and the club should look to secure his future before the transfer window opens.