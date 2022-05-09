Sepp van den Berg pens emotional message to Preston North End supporters as he returns to Liverpool

After a season and a half as a Preston North End player, Sepp van den Berg has likely played his final game for the Lilywhites.

The Dutch defender joined in February 2021 on transfer deadline day on loan from Liverpool, with Ben Davies going in the opposite direction to Anfield on a permanent basis.

After making 16 appearances in the 2020-21 campaign for North End, mainly in an unfamiliar right-back or right wing-back position, Van den Berg returned to Deepdale for the entirety of the 2021-22 season and after starting out as a wing-back once again, the 20-year-old eventually transitioned into a more natural right-sided centre-back position.

Having played 50 times in all competitions for North End, Van den Berg was named as PNE’s Young Player of the Season following PNE’s 4-1 victory over Middlesbrough, and that looks like it could be his last appearance for the club, with manager Ryan Lowe suggesting that the defender could be beyond playing in the Championship now.

Van den Berg has penned a parting message to the North End fans with the 2021-22 season now over, which he has posted on Instagram.

The Verdict

After not getting an opportunity at Liverpool last season when they were in the midst of a centre-back injury crisis, Van den Berg’s confidence was probably knocked somewhat.

But he has been fantastic for North End in the near year-and-a-half he’s been at the club – especially this season where he’s grown as a player and probably a person.

Van den Berg has shown his versatility at being able to play as a wing-back and not just a central defender, and he heads back to Anfield as a much better player than he departed.

North End fans will be sad to see the Dutchman depart, but if he secures a move to a European team in a top league next season then he cannot be begrudged for going there ahead of returning to the Lilywhites.