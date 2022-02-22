Sepp van den Berg offers verdict on his Preston North End future as Liverpool return looms

Preston North End defender Sepp van den Berg believes this is likely to be his last season at Deepdale before returning to parent club Liverpool in the summer, all but ruling out a further move to Lancashire as he spoke to Lancs.Live.

The Dutchman has been an instrumental figure for the Lilywhites under both Frankie McAvoy and successor Ryan Lowe this season, registering 37 competitive appearances already during the 2021/22 campaign and playing in various roles including on the right-hand side and his more natural position at centre-back.

Appearing so regularly in England this season, this has only been made possible by his parent club’s decision to send him back out on loan following a reasonably productive second half of 2020/21 under the guidance of Alex Neil and McAvoy.

At his parent side, he was unlikely to force his way into first-team contention with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all recovering from the respective injuries that saw Jurgen Klopp’s side’s defence depleted at times last season.

Their recoveries have also seen the likes of Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Ben Davies all go out on temporary deals, with the former arriving at AFC Bournemouth in January following Williams’ return to Anfield after an unsuccessful spell at Swansea City.

The wealth of options the Reds have at their disposal may prove to be costly to 20-year-old van den Berg once again – but he seems pretty confident he won’t be at Deepdale during the next campaign regardless of what happens.

He said: “Of course, I have felt all of the love I’ve gotten ever since I came here and I really appreciate it,

“It means a lot to me and helps me. You never know, but I reckon after this season that it unfortunately has to come to an end.

“But, I have really enjoyed my time here and there are still a few months to go, so I will just keep enjoying it while I am here. If we get to the Premier League (for) next year I might as well stay here!

“You never know; I just live in the moment and enjoy every game, the home games, the away games, seeing all of the fans, being around the training ground with the players.”

The Verdict:

This is a big claim from the central defender and in fairness, he did fail to rule out a potential move back, but to stay that third sentence is an indicator of where he wants to be next season and that’s in the top tier.

It isn’t exactly a statement that will make any potential move back to Deepdale untenable, but he needs to continue showing the commitment he has throughout the season so far for the remainder of 2021/22 if people are to forget about these quotes.

In fairness to him, this is refreshing honesty and transparency that some Preston supporters may appreciate and it can certainly be looked at from that angle, because any attempt to actively deceive them won’t be appreciated.

From now until the end of this campaign, he will need to show Klopp and other top-tier managers why he should be competing at a higher level next term and with survival pretty much guaranteed following their progress under Ryan Lowe, the 20-year-old won’t be under too much pressure.

That can only help him to thrive and reach new heights – and at 20 – he needs to be playing football regularly so putting himself in the shop window with his future performances in Lancashire can only be a good thing.