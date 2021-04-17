Sepp van den Berg comments on Preston North End future amid Championship transfer interest

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has admitted that he would love to return to Preston North End next season after spending the last few months at the Lancashire club.

After being linked with a move to Deepdale during the January transfer window, Van den Berg eventually joined the Lilywhites on transfer deadline day on loan for the rest of the campaign, with Ben Davies going the other way to Anfield.

The Dutchman didn’t get off to the best of starts at North End, spending three games on the bench after a debut substitute appearance against Rotherham, but he’s started every game since February 24 and he’s proven to be a smart addition.

For the most part, the 19-year-old has played at right-back instead of his favoured centre-back role, but he finally got a chance to play there today against Stoke City as part of a trio with Jordan Storey and Andrew Hughes, keeping a clean sheet in the process.

The Athletic have reported that several other Championship clubs are interested in taking Van den Berg on loan next season, including a club vying for promotion to the Premier League this season.

LancsLive understand though that North End have first refusal on a deal for the defender next season if a number of appearances are met, and the player himself seems keen to remain at Deepdale.

“I would love to come back (if there is the chance),” Van den Berg said following the Stoke stalemate, per George Hodgson of LancsLive.

“It’s an easy answer for me, I love it here.”

The Verdict

It would be an absolute no-brainer for North End to take that option with Van den Berg and keep him for another season.

He’s looked really comfortable at right-back, even though it isn’t his natural position, and he can definitely get up and down the pitch.

For the last few games of the Championship season though it looks like he will be played in his best position, and he will be hoping to take some positive performances into next season, and that could be at Deepdale where he seems likely to remain.