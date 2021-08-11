Seny Dieng to Sheffield United: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sheffield United are yet to make a signing this summer following their relegation from the Premier League, but they seemingly have several irons in the fire as Slavisa Jokanovic looks to freshen up his squad.

A lot could depend on what happens with both Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale, with both men linked with moves to the Premier League before the transfer window slams shut on August 31.

In the case of the latter, Ramsdale has been rumoured to be an Arsenal target for a while now, with the Gunners having two bids rejected already for the 23-year-old, per Sky Sports.

Should their offer reach an acceptable level for the Blades to accept, United have targeted Queens Park Rangers stopper Seny Dieng as a potential replacement, according to The Sun.

Born in Switzerland, Dieng has been capped by Senegal once this year thanks to his performances at Loftus Road, and he’s been at the Hoops since 2016 without playing a single minute until September 2020.

Dieng has had loan spells over the years in non-league, Scotland and the EFL with Stevenage and Doncaster Rovers, but he was finally given his chance by Mark Warburton at the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign and he hasn’t looked back since.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

For goalkeepers last season in the Championship that played at least 25 games, Dieng ranked second only behind new Derby County man Ryan Allsop in saves made from shots inside the box with 1.8 per game (per WhoScored) which shows that he’s a trusty man to have between the sticks.

Would Dieng start for the Blades though? He would if Ramsdale was leaving, and considering he would only be targeted if the club cash in on last season’s Player of the Year then he would be the guaranteed number one at Bramall Lane.

QPR wouldn’t be in a hurry to sell though, although when Dieng was linked to West Ham last season, Mark Warburton conceded that every player has a price and if someone met it then they’d do what was best for the football club.

Sheffield United could no doubt tempt Dieng but they may much rather keep Ramsdale at the club as he’s a top asset – further Premier League interest though late in the transfer window could force Jokanovic into a move though and Dieng should be top of their list.