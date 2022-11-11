Seny Dieng to Everton: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng has been linked with a move to Everton.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League club have been making regular checks on the 27-year-old ahead of the January window.

It seems the Championship club could face significant interest as it is said that Bournemouth, Monaco, and Lille are also keen.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the potential deal from the Toffees’ perspective…

Is it a good potential move?

As cover and potentially a future replacement for Jordan Pickford, snapping up the Senegal international could make a lot of sense.

He’s proven himself as a very capable Championship keeper over the past few seasons and is deserving of a chance to prove himself in the top flight.

Dieng’s current deal with the R’s doesn’t expire until 2024 but even so, it should cost too much by the Toffees’ standards to prize him away from Loftus Road.

Would he start?

No.

Dieng has been really impressive for the R’s over the past few seasons but he’s not going to displace Pickford in the starting XI.

The England number one has been in fantastic form this term and proven why Gareth Southgate and Frank Lampard trust him so much.

That said, a move for Dieng may be part of a contingency plan for Pickford’s potential departure and he would likely start over Asmir Begovic.

What does he offer?

Dieng is a fantastic shot-stopper and has regularly produced big saves in important moments for the R’s since becoming their number one a few years ago.

For the most part, his kicking and distribution are good but the Senegal international does have his off days in that regard.

Dieng is a very proactive keeper when it comes to commanding his box. As Wyscout‘s statistics show, the 27-year-old leaves his line more than most in the Championship and while that can be an effective way to extinguish danger, his positioning has led to costly errors in recent weeks.