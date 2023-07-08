Goalkeeper Seny Dieng has taken to Instagram to thank Queens Park Rangers and their supporters after sealing his departure from Loftus Road.

The Senegal international's future had looked uncertain with the player only having one year left on his contract - and the player had also been linked with a move to Rennes earlier this year.

A move to France didn't materialise - but it became clear recently that he was going to be the subject of real interest with Middlesbrough and Hull City reportedly submitting bids for him.

In the end, it was Boro who won the race for his signature with Michael Carrick's side desperately needing a new addition in the goalkeeping department following Zack Steffen's return to Manchester City.

Dieng has come in to fill that void - and now looks set to be competing for promotion with Boro who fell at the penultimate hurdle last term in their quest to seal a return to the Premier League.

With six players arriving though and plenty of time left to complete more signings, they look almost certain to be in the mix with the likes of Leicester City and Southampton for a place in the top flight.

Seny Dieng's QPR farewell message

QPR, on the other hand, could be battling relegation if they aren't careful.

They were woeful for a decent chunk of the 2022/23 campaign - and will need to improve quickly under Gareth Ainsworth if they want to avoid any relegation danger next term.

Former key man Dieng has now moved on and he had a special message for everyone at Loftus Road after securing a switch to Teesside.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: "After 7 years at @officialqpr it’s time to say goodbye.

"I can never thank the club enough for the opportunity they gave me starting from owners, coaches, all the staff and all my teammates.

"A special thanks to all the fans that sticked to me through the highs and lows. I will always hold the club in great memories and wish the club all the best for the future."

Has Seny Dieng made the right decision to move from QPR to Middlesbrough?

This is definitely a step up for Dieng at this stage - because Boro look set to be competing at the top end of the division next season.

It may have been a good idea if he had decided to stay another year and then leave on the expiration of his contract - because he may have had plenty of contract offers on the table in 2024.

However, nothing is guaranteed in football and the Boro man could have sustained a career-threatening injury.

That's why he's probably wise to put pen to paper on a long-term contract, which will help to give him financial security for the long term.

Some may see this as a sideways move considering he's staying in the same division - but Boro are more likely to be competing for promotion next season than QPR at this stage.