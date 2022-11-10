Seny Dieng from QPR to Everton: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Queens Park Rangers are having a good season in the Championship and despite a slight decline in form in recent weeks, currently sit 5th in the table.

The R’s lost 2-1 to bottom side Huddersfield Town at Loftus Road on Tuesday, with Josh Ruffels’ double for the visitors giving them all three points, turning the game around after Lyndon Dykes had given the hosts the lead in just the second minute. It means Rangers have only picked up one point from their last four games, but still remain in the play-off places.

Michael Beale’s side face a tough trip to in-form Coventry on Saturday as they look to finish on a positive note before the month-long World Cup break.

One of the standout players for Rangers this season has been goalkeeper Seny Dieng, who has played every minute of their 21 games so far this campaign in all competitions and kept five clean sheets.

Dieng arrived in West London in 2016 and has had five loan spells away from the club, initially in non-league before stints at Stevenage, Dundee and Doncaster Rovers. He then became the club’s number one in 2020 and has put in some outstanding performances between the sticks.

The 27-year-old has been rewarded with a number of call-ups to the Senegal national team and is set to be part of the squad going to Qatar later this month.

It is not just his saves that have put Dieng in the headlines, he even scored a last minute equaliser for the R’s in a 2-2 draw at Sunderland in August.

Dieng’s form has not gone unnoticed and he is apparently attracting interest from other clubs ahead of the January transfer window, with Premier League side Everton reported to be keen.

Here we take a look at what we know so far about the rumours and if a move is likely to happen or not…

What do we know so far?

According to Football Insider, the Toffees are considering making a move for the shot-stopper in the New Year.

The report also claims there is interest from another top flight outfit in Bournemouth, as well as Monaco and Lille.

It is thought that some of these clubs have been regularly watching Dieng in action over the course of the season, so there is clearly strong admiration from some of his potential suitors.

Is it likely to happen?

Whilst it would not be a surprise to see clubs make a bid for Dieng in January, it is quite unlikely he will make the move to Goodison Park.

Jordan Pickford is the undisputed number one for the Toffees and has been a key part of their side as they look to survive in the Premier League once again this season. The 28-year-old is also expected to be England’s first choice in Qatar, underlining his credentials and quality.

Frank Lampard also has a solid back-up option to Pickford in Asmir Begovic, who has had some impressive stints with Stoke City and Bournemouth over the years and is a more than reliable alternative should Pickford be injured at any point.

The club have two further senior keepers on their books in Andy Lonergan and Eldin Jakupovic, so it is a department in which they are well stocked.

With this in mind, it is difficult to see why Lampard would need Dieng and with Everton having well-documented financial restrictions, they will not be able to spend unnecessarily.

Dieng would also be unlikely to replace Pickford, so it would not be good for his career to go from starting every week for Rangers to sitting on the bench.

There are also question marks over whether the R’s would be willing to sell one of their star men in the middle of a promotion push, particularly given they are so well-placed heading into the second half of the season.

Unless the club receive an offer they cannot turn down, Dieng will most likely be at Loftus Road at least until the summer.

