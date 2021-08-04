‘Sensible’, ‘Surprised’ – These Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson’s player decision

Sunderland have confirmed that Corry Evans is their new team captain ahead of the 21/22 season.

Corry Evans has been named #SAFC's new team captain ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, with several other players also taking on new leadership roles. Read the full story… 👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 4, 2021

The Black Cats are expecting to push for promotion back to the Championship and boss Lee Johnson has made several changes to his squad in the summer.

One of those saw Evans arrive on a free transfer after he left Blackburn and he has clearly made an impact on the training ground.

That’s after the club revealed the Northern Irish international will be handed the armband, whilst they also detailed a new leadership group in the dressing room.

Aiden McGeady is the new vice-captain, with Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien, Lynden Gooch and Tom Flanagan all part of the senior group.

It’s fair to say that the decision to name Evans as the team skipper prompted a mixed reaction, with some fans thinking the experienced midfielder is ideal for the role.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Surprised at this like. Thought a player who's been at the club for a while (like McGeady) would have got it. Anyway, HA'WAY Evans, lead us to a title winning season 👊 #SAFC https://t.co/oInClgIR6F — Lewis Graham 🔴⚪ (@lewygsafc) August 4, 2021

Can’t see anything but a very very disappointing season. Does it get any better man 🥴 https://t.co/udAQXsGgvg — AD (@a_davo4) August 4, 2021

We still have 0 leaders. Anything better than Max Power though 🤷🏻‍♂️ #SAFC https://t.co/SyUsRv3Me1 — conor (@conorsafc_) August 4, 2021

Leadership group man hahaha. Lee Johnson really getting his David Brent ways across here. Can’t wait for Wright to say to Flanagan “no you’re the assistant to the leader of the leadership group” https://t.co/4R4fVDiCxd — Rossy (@Rossy1995_) August 4, 2021

Very good appointment imo https://t.co/9jSZeYPPy1 — Ross Elliott (@rosstitute73) August 4, 2021

A leadership group. I quite like the sound of this — TWANGMACKEM8258™️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇦 (@twangmackem) August 4, 2021

Sensible choice, v smart signing #safc — David Stowell (@dstowellcomms) August 4, 2021