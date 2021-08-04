Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Sensible’, ‘Surprised’ – These Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson’s player decision

1 hour ago

Sunderland have confirmed that Corry Evans is their new team captain ahead of the 21/22 season.

The Black Cats are expecting to push for promotion back to the Championship and boss Lee Johnson has made several changes to his squad in the summer.

One of those saw Evans arrive on a free transfer after he left Blackburn and he has clearly made an impact on the training ground.

That’s after the club revealed the Northern Irish international will be handed the armband, whilst they also detailed a new leadership group in the dressing room.

Aiden McGeady is the new vice-captain, with Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien, Lynden Gooch and Tom Flanagan all part of the senior group.

It’s fair to say that the decision to name Evans as the team skipper prompted a mixed reaction, with some fans thinking the experienced midfielder is ideal for the role.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


