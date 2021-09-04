Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Sensible’, ‘Perfect’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as further details emerge following recent transfer

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Saido Berahino on a deal until the end of the season, although they have the option to extend that by 12 months.

The striker was a surprising Deadline Day arrival at Hillsborough, with the club confirming the ex-Stoke City man had arrived on a permanent basis.

At the time, the Owls didn’t outline the terms of the deal, but reporter Dom Howson has revealed that the 28-year-old will join for the rest of the campaign, with the League One side having the option to extend it until 2023.

Given Berahino’s reputation in English football, as he has been considered a troublesome character over the years, many see this as a good decision from Wednesday.

Plus, the striker’s desire to play for the club, and reunite with Darren Moore, was evident by the fact he took a pay cut to make the move.

Therefore, fans feel this is a low-risk deal that could pay off and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


