‘Sensible’, ‘Perfect’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as further details emerge following recent transfer

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Saido Berahino on a deal until the end of the season, although they have the option to extend that by 12 months.

Understand Saido Berahino has initially joined Sheffield #SWFC on a deal until the end of the season. Wednesday do have the option to extend by a further 12 months. Berahino has taken a huge pay cut to move to Hillsborough. 🦉👇https://t.co/wsObS59wc4 — Dom Howson (@domhowson) September 4, 2021

The striker was a surprising Deadline Day arrival at Hillsborough, with the club confirming the ex-Stoke City man had arrived on a permanent basis.

At the time, the Owls didn’t outline the terms of the deal, but reporter Dom Howson has revealed that the 28-year-old will join for the rest of the campaign, with the League One side having the option to extend it until 2023.

Given Berahino’s reputation in English football, as he has been considered a troublesome character over the years, many see this as a good decision from Wednesday.

Plus, the striker’s desire to play for the club, and reunite with Darren Moore, was evident by the fact he took a pay cut to make the move.

Therefore, fans feel this is a low-risk deal that could pay off and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Smart business, if he's no good we don't have to commit and if he comes good we've got the option to extend. Smart business from Moore again UTO! — Austin Loveridge (@austinloveridge) September 4, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday doing logical signings… well I never. Good move this by club. Dangles a carrot to get him firing this season. — pb (@7ronaldo1309) September 4, 2021

Sounds good and he’s obviously up for it if he’s willing to take a cut — scott cain (@scottcain13) September 4, 2021

Shows he wants this . Hopefully he can get scoring — Luke Pearson (@lukepeo1867) September 4, 2021

Sensible move by the club, only worry is if he does well and then gets snapped up by another club at the end of the season — Peter Woodhouse (@Peter073001) September 4, 2021

If he gets us promoted that'll do me 👍 — Dean (@Dean080149561) September 4, 2021

Perfect deal for the club, everting going in the right direction. https://t.co/8ilPH5mzGD — Scott Cropper (@CropsOwl) September 4, 2021