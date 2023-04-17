This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chelsea are the latest Premier League club to be linked with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

The Blues are searching for a permanent replacement for Graham Potter and, according to The Times, the Clarets boss is someone that the Blues admire.

Should Burnley be worried about losing Vincent Kompany to Chelsea?

Alfie Burns

There’s going to be some worry at Burnley and that’s understandable. These are big clubs chasing the Belgian and they could turn his head.

However, it’s probably worth making the point that it isn’t the big job that Kompany would jump at that’s on the table. That’s Man City and there’s no talk of him going there.

Chelsea and Tottenham are two clubs in complete chaos right now and Kompany is probably sensible enough to snub them and judge it not right for him right now.

Chelsea have chewed Graham Potter up and spat him out, an example to Kompany that Stamford Bridge isn’t the place for him.

Burnley, then, should be confident of retaining Kompany. Obviously they can’t take anything for granted, but it’s fairly obvious that Turf Moor is the perfect place for his reputation to continue growing.

Declan Harte

Now would be a terrible time for Kompany to take on the Chelsea job.

The club is still way too disorganised behind the scenes and the squad is not the finished product that Kompany would prefer.

It is set to be a summer of even more upheaval at Stamford Bridge as there will no doubt be plenty of transfer activity yet again, with no clear indication as to who is actually in control of these important decisions at the club.

Given how everything blew up for Graham Potter, and how damaging his stint with the Blues has been to his reputation, that is a clear warning sign to young managers like Kompany to avoid the club for the time being.

Remaining with Burnley is the far more stable platform for him to continue building his already strong reputation.

The opportunity for a big job will come knocking again as long as he keeps this upward trajectory with the Clarets.

Ned Holmes

I don't think Burnley fans should be too worried about this one.

First of all, there are no suggestions just yet that Chelsea are set to make a move for Vincent Kompany in the summer as at this point we only know that he's someone that the Stamford Bridge club admire while talks are being held with Julian Nagelsman.

Secondly, you have to think that the Belgian would be cautious about taking charge of the Blues given Graham Potter's experience and the way the new owners have managed things so far.

Kompany is a fantastic young coach and will get a big job at some point but he's made it clear a number of times that he feels he still has a lot to learn.

He would need patience at a big Premier League club were he to move this summer and you can guarantee him that at Chelsea.

It doesn't look like a good fit to me.