‘Sensible’, ‘Defensive’ – These Huddersfield Town fans assess Corberan selection pre-Wycombe

Published

15 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town are looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this afternoon against Wycombe Wanderers. 

Carlos Corberan’s side have slipped to 17th in the Championship table heading into this fixture and sit only five points clear of the relegation zone.

A win this afternoon against basement side Wycombe is the minimum the supporters demand, with Corberan’s reserved line-up perhaps an indication of just how important this fixture is.

He’s brought Alex Vallejo in to replace the suspended Harry Toffolo, with Lewis O’Brien moving to left-back.

However, the big talking point is the midfield axis of Vallejo and Jonathan Hogg, which indicates it’s either a three-man defence this afternoon or a 4-2-3-1 system.

That’s the main point of discussion amongst Huddersfield fans on Twitter, as they look ahead to an important afternoon in the bottom half of the Championship table.

We dive into some reaction here as fans deliver their verdict on the team news…


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Leeds United fan and proud to have reported on their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

