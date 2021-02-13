Huddersfield Town News
‘Sensible’, ‘Defensive’ – These Huddersfield Town fans assess Corberan selection pre-Wycombe
Huddersfield Town are looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this afternoon against Wycombe Wanderers.
Carlos Corberan’s side have slipped to 17th in the Championship table heading into this fixture and sit only five points clear of the relegation zone.
A win this afternoon against basement side Wycombe is the minimum the supporters demand, with Corberan’s reserved line-up perhaps an indication of just how important this fixture is.
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨
Carlos Corberán has made one change to #htafc's starting line-up for today’s @SkyBetChamp game against @wwfcofficial; 3pm kick-off at the @JS_Stadium.
➡ @AlexVallejo6
⬅ @Harry_Toffolo pic.twitter.com/3sYnPt46Gt
— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) February 13, 2021
He’s brought Alex Vallejo in to replace the suspended Harry Toffolo, with Lewis O’Brien moving to left-back.
However, the big talking point is the midfield axis of Vallejo and Jonathan Hogg, which indicates it’s either a three-man defence this afternoon or a 4-2-3-1 system.
That’s the main point of discussion amongst Huddersfield fans on Twitter, as they look ahead to an important afternoon in the bottom half of the Championship table.
We dive into some reaction here as fans deliver their verdict on the team news…
2 defensive midfielders and Holmes wide ? Not right sure about that
— Miles_d (@miles_dixon6) February 13, 2021
4-2-3-1? Bit of a difference 😱
— Bradley (@bradley_x1x) February 13, 2021
I think teams too defensive
— HTFC LP 🇪🇦🇪🇦 (@pykelucas128) February 13, 2021
Looks like a 4231? 🤔 Happy with that though, should be enough for the win and enough players that will be up for the physical battle
— Tony (@TonyUpNorth) February 13, 2021
Vallejo and Hogg
Good shout as we are defensively woeful at the moment
Expect direct football from Wycombe https://t.co/Viqsc5uNVc
— WestValeSquashClubDreams (@htafcdreams) February 13, 2021
Bringing Vallejo in is sensible. https://t.co/pH5iIlzJQU
— Peter Wilson (@pwwilson) February 13, 2021