‘Sensible decision’ – Nottingham Forest seal player agreement: The verdict

Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi has reportedly signed a one-year contract extension according to Nottinghamshire Live.

The midfielder’s contract with the Reds had been due to expire at the end of this year’s campaign, but the club are clearly keen to keep him in and around the squad for the future.

Ameobi has made 38 appearances in all competitions for Forest this season, and has chipped in with three goals and eight assists as Forest challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can make a long-awaited return to the top-flight this term.

With off-the-field events calling a halt to fixtures in the second tier, Forest have had to remain patient in their bid for promotion, but will be keen to put together a positive run of results when the season gets back under way on the weekend of the 20th June.

But is it the right decision by Nottingham Forest to extend Ameobi’s stay at The City Ground for another year?

We discuss….

George Dagless:

I’m a little surprised.

Not because I don’t think Ameobi isn’t a good enough player – he has shown some decent stuff this season – but more because it had appeared Forest were going to wait and see what he did in the final nine games of the campaign.

For me, that approach made more sense and it would have also meant the club could see what league they were in before making a call.

Perhaps they’ve seen enough already to keep him around and Sabri Lamouchi has earned the right to have his decisions backed at Forest, I just imagined it being a little while before any deal was made.

Alfie Burns:

Ameobi wasn’t a convincing signing when he signed last summer, but he’s completely turned around the opinion of many fans across the Championship this season.

He’s been so impressive for a Forest side, who have been equally impressive in the Championship this season, working their way into promotion contention.

The winger deserved fresh terms at the City Ground and it appears like he’s got that little bit more security with his future.

It’s a sensible decision for Forest and they are showing support to a player that has proved to be worth his signature last summer.

George Harbey:

Ameobi fully deserves this new deal after producing a series of impressive performances for Forest this season.

After Martin O’Neill left in the summer and Sabri Lamouchi came in, you would have been forgiven for thinking that Ameobi wouldn’t have played for Forest that much, but he has overcome criticism and established himself as a key player for the Reds this term.

Whether he would be able to cut it in the Premier League or not is another question, but regardless, I think he fully deserves a new deal and that will give him a huge amount of confidence heading into the end of the season.

He will continue to work hard and keep his head down and help Forest reach their goals, and it’s now time for them to keep hold of Ben Watson, too.