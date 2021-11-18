‘Sensible bit of business’, ‘Happy with this’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as Chris Wilder makes first signing

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Neil Taylor on an initial deal that will run until mid-January.

Welcome to Neil Taylor, who joins #Boro on a short-term contract ✍️ #UTB — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) November 18, 2021

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Aston Villa in the summer but he had been training with Boro as he looked to earn a contract.

And, the club confirmed this evening that Taylor had joined, with Wilder revealing it’s a two-month deal that will run until halfway through the January transfer window.

With Marc Bola the only senior option at left-back for the Teesside outfit, Wilder has moved quickly to bring in the Wales international who will provide experienced competition in that department.

It’s fair to say that most Boro fans see this is a smart addition because it’s a low-risk move and they’ve got a player who has shown he can do well in the Championship over the years.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

If fitness prevails it’s a no brainier and sensible bit of business. Very reminiscent of Watmore and we know that turned out well! Welcome son UTB 🔴⚪️ — Danny Connor Graham (@Doy9509) November 18, 2021

Happy with this . 👍 — TjMaCcA (@UpTheBoRo75) November 18, 2021

Welcome to Boro, Neil! — Hazel (@8252Hazel) November 18, 2021

Ayy I’ll take it — Łee (@tomleeboro) November 18, 2021

Solid senior pro and a promotion specialist. Pretty positive signing with absolutely nothing to lose. https://t.co/gH3xmKx3O5 — Locko (@locko98) November 18, 2021

Needed cover in that area, should bring some solid experience and for the likes of Bola. What we needed at the moment. Decent acquisition for us. https://t.co/LmsP8gfS2B — Matt Breckon (@MABrecksy) November 18, 2021

a good, comfortable option that can play on the left side of defence that we’ve been crying out for since the middle of the summer… begs the question why this deal wasn’t done under Neil Warnock 🤔 – welcome Neil #UTB https://t.co/J8rCnZpZ6M — Nathan Rayner (@NRayner7) November 18, 2021