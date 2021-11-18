Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘Sensible bit of business’, ‘Happy with this’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as Chris Wilder makes first signing

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Neil Taylor on an initial deal that will run until mid-January.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Aston Villa in the summer but he had been training with Boro as he looked to earn a contract.

And, the club confirmed this evening that Taylor had joined, with Wilder revealing it’s a two-month deal that will run until halfway through the January transfer window.

With Marc Bola the only senior option at left-back for the Teesside outfit, Wilder has moved quickly to bring in the Wales international who will provide experienced competition in that department.

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24

Chris Brunt

It’s fair to say that most Boro fans see this is a smart addition because it’s a low-risk move and they’ve got a player who has shown he can do well in the Championship over the years.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Sensible bit of business’, ‘Happy with this’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as Chris Wilder makes first signing

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: