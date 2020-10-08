Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Sensible and shrewd’, ‘Excellent’ – These Charlton fans are encouraged by club decision

Charlton Athletic confirmed this morning that they had appointed Ged Roddy as their new Technical Director.

Thomas Sandgaard’s takeover of the Addicks was finalised last month and the Danish businessman has wasted little time in making the changes he wants to help the club move forward.

As well as backing boss Lee Bowyer in the market with several new faces arriving, the Londoners announced that Roddy has taken up the position of Technical Director.

That will see him start ‘planning and implementing the club’s long-term footballing strategy’ as they look to eventually return to the Premier League.

Roddy is an experienced figure within the game, having worked for organisations like FIFA and the Premier League as well as having a spell with Reading among other roles.

Therefore, his arrival has been met with a very positive reaction from the fan who see this as a good choice from Sandgaard.

