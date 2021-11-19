Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Sensible and business smart’, ‘Delusional’ – These Charlton Athletic fans have mixed views on Thomas Sandgaard’s patience

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard will be taking his time over who to appoint as the club’s new permanent manager, the Dane revealed in an interview with the South London Press.

Former Addicks captain and long term assistant manager Johnnie Jackson has picked up ten points from his opening four league games in caretaker charge and has been vocal about wanting the job on a permanent basis.

Jackson has earned more points in four games than Nigel Adkins did in the club’s opening 13 league games of the season, the 39-year-old’s case to become Charlton manager is becoming too strong to ignore.

The Addicks play host to league leaders Plymouth Argyle on Saturday in looking to continue their good form, but Ryan Lowe’s Pilgrims present a very difficult test. A crowd of over 25,500 is expected to flood through the gates at The Valley with Sandgaard granting three free tickets to every season ticket holder in an attempt to increasing attendances for the rest of the season.

The supporters are overwhelmingly in favour of Jackson being given the job on a permanent basis and will be backing him in full voice come 3pm on Saturday. Sandgaard is in England for the next three matches, after which he may come to a decision on who is next to lead the club forward.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Charlton fans on Twitter when Richard Cawley revealed that Sandgaard may not come to a decision on the manager role for at least a month…


